DORAVILLE, Ga., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Purafil, a leader in gas phase and air filtration for over 50 years, leads the way with innovations to capture and eliminate toxic and harmful gases, viruses and bacteria. As concerns surrounding viruses and bacteria increase, Purafil has engineered a new line of multi-layered air scrubbers that destroys certain viruses and bacteria on contact.
As the world combats the virus with facemasks and personal protective equipment (PPE), we must also consider other factors that could impact the spread. One such factor is air quality. Harvard Medical School states that COVID-19 infectious viral particles can float or drift around in the air for up to three hours (COVID-19 Basics, HMS) making air filtration an important component in this fight.
Tony Querciagrossa, President of Purafil Inc., explains that "Purafil's air scrubbers quickly and effectively remove harmful viruses, bacteria and mold by utilizing multi-stage filtration. Our filters utilize a combination of particulate filtration, patented antimicrobial chemical filtration through oxidization and HEPA filtration with Puraward fiber (PWF) technology to destroy bacteria and viruses on contact."
PWF is a high-efficiency fiber embedded with copper and silver ions that have the antimicrobial properties to kill targeted viruses and bacteria.1 It has been successfully applied to air filters, textiles, facemasks, and equipment.
Purafil's line of air filtration equipment comes in a range of sizes and airflows, suitable for hospitals and medical facilities, laboratories, office buildings, and educational institutions. They destroy up to 99.98% of certain viruses and bacteria for more efficient and complete removal.1
To order Purafil's air filtration equipment, go to https://www.purafil.com/solutions/pathogen-removal/viruses.
About Purafil
Purafil, the leader in gas phase filtration, has been making the world safer, healthier and more productive since 1969. Its 50 years of experience fuels a passion to continually improve air quality by removing harmful and unpleasant contaminants from the air. Purafil protects thousands of people, processes and environments every day. Learn more about Purafil at www.purafil.com.
About Filtration Group
Filtration Group is making the world safer, healthier and more productive by creating innovative solutions that deliver outstanding customer value. With a passionate team, global footprint and leading technology, Filtration Group is driving innovation and developing unparalleled filtration solutions. Filtration Group serves a highly diverse set of customers with offerings that span life sciences, industrial technologies, fluid and indoor air quality applications. One of the fastest-growing companies in the industries, Filtration Group serves its customers from 114 facilities in over 30 countries. Please visit Filtration Group at www.filtrationgroup.com.
Media Contact:
Alex Spivey
Phone: 770.825.7374
Email: aspivey@purafil.com
1. 2018 Assessment of Viricidal Effectiveness of Treated Fabric Material Via Direct Contact – Misting Study SARS – Associated Coronavirus and H1N1. Microbac Laboratories, Inc.
Related Images
purashield-multi-layered-air.jpg
PuraShield multi-layered air scrubbers
The PuraShield line of multi-layered air scrubbers that destroy viruses and bacteria on contact.