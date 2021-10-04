ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pure Roots, an Ann Arbor-based Cannabis dispensary, is excited to be the exclusive distributor in Ann Arbor for a new product to its already impressive lineup – Forte Cannabis, which is cultivated and owned by a small group of caregivers in Michigan.
Forte Cannabis operates in a Class C licensed cultivation company. Its growers started back in 2008, growing in small scale facilities under the medical caregiver laws. Over the last 13 years, the cultivators at Forte Cannabis have sourced and selected only the highest quality genetics and systematically chosen the best strains.
"After our long journey of bringing Forte Cannabis to market, we are thrilled that cannabis connoisseurs will now find our products on Pure Roots' shelves," said Forte Cannabis Director of Operations, Gary Omell. "We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Pure Roots as we both continue to grow in the Michigan market.
The premium flower, currently offered in over 20 strains, is crafted in small batches, hand trimmed and terpene tested. Forte Cannabis offers, wholesale pounds, pre-packed Eighths, and pre-rolls. Prices vary from $50 to $65 for 3.5grams (eighth).
"The team at Pure Roots is excited to be the exclusive distributor for Forte Cannabis in the Ann Arbor market and proud to be supporting the deep cannabis culture in Michigan," said Pure Roots Vice President of Government Affairs, Reni George. "Forte was carefully cultivated by Michigan Caregivers for more than 10 years and offers premium, small batch, non-remediated cannabis to our customers."
Pure Roots opened in June 2020 and has quickly become a go-to for cannabis users in and around Metro Detroit, for their offering of non-remediated cannabis only. The team consists of cannabis connoisseurs and enthusiasts who carefully select every single product sold in the store. The Pure Roots Cannabis dispensary will continue its retail growth this year as well, by opening additional locations throughout Michigan before the end of 2021, including Centerline and Battle Creek.
For more information about Forte Cannabis, visit http://www.ForteCannabis.com. For more information about Pure Roots, visit http://www.FollowPureRoots.com.
