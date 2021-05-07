LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, today announced that Pure Storage, the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, has been selected as the winner of the "Best Electronic Health Record Security Solution" award in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.
With growing cyber vulnerabilities and ransomware attacks, the need for backup solutions in healthcare is critical. Pure Storage addresses this need by partnering with BridgeHead Software, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Healthcare Triangle to offer Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) for MEDITECH environments. The Pure Storage BaaS solution is a subscription based model that manages the entire backup process, storing redundant copies on premise and in the cloud while also verifying the integrity of the data in the backup.
MEDITECH is a proprietary Electronic Health Record (EHR) that requires a specialized backup solution. With Pure Storage BaaS, hospitals can back up their MEDITECH data on-premises and in the cloud with the ability to restore data from either location if needed. In the case of a major disaster, BaaS can run an instance of MEDITECH in Pure Cloud Block Store for organizations.
"Without proper verification, backups can result in longer downtime and increased data loss, creating a challenge for health organizations to support clinicians, serve patients and protect their most important data," said Josh Gluck, VP of Global Healthcare Technology Strategy at Pure Storage. "Patient care and medical decisions are compromised when electronic health record data is unavailable. With BaaS, healthcare professionals can rest assured that they can quickly and easily recover from a disaster without compromising care or overburdening their IT teams. We are grateful to receive this industry recognition for our BaaS platform."
Hospitals and health organizations are saving time and cost by consolidating data in the cloud. With BaaS, they also get innovation and high performance in their cloud environment through an easy-to-use storage architecture. This eliminates the need to acquire, stand-up and manage backup infrastructure and processes.
The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, EHR, mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from over 17 countries.
"Because not all data storage is alike, transitioning to a service-based approach eliminates the headaches of backup administration and redefines how healthcare organizations use and pay for data storage and cloud strategies," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "BaaS delivers a new approach to data protection that increases reliability to address a healthcare organization's overall storage needs so that they can focus on delivering the best patient and clinician care. Pure Storage is delivering a true breakthrough solution with BaaS, and we are thrilled to recognize them as a 2021 MedTech Breakthrough award winner."
####
About MedTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.
Media Contact
James Johnson, MedTech Breakthrough, 213.255.3658, jjohnson@medtechbreakthrough.com
SOURCE MedTech Breakthrough