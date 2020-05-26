FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the country is reopening, businesses and managers of public buildings are concerned about ongoing decontamination. While hand cleaning and sanitizing is important, an optimal way to decontaminate is by using a gas that is a true gas (not a liquid spray or fog) that gets dispersed throughout the air space and completely and thoroughly kills the virus in the air, in the air ducts, and on all exposed surfaces, while leaving no harmful chemical residue.
"When you hire a cleaning crew to decontaminate, how can you know that all of the surfaces have been cleaned? Impossible," says Gary Rosen, PhD, president of Certified Mold Free. "With a gas, you can measure the levels in the air and know that if they are at an established level, that the gas has killed the virus, based on government studies. Only with a gas can one guarantee 100% complete and effective coronavirus disinfection."
Gary Rosen, President of Certified Mold Free Corp (CMF) is a PhD biochemist (UCLA) and is also a State of Florida authorized training and exam provider for the Florida DBPR Mold Licensing program. Dr. Rosen teaches solutions that are Green, Chemical-Free, EPA/CDC recommended methods of decontamination. He has also developed a training program in response to the pandemic for industry people who are decontaminating homes, offices, cars, yachts and commercial/public buildings.
Certified Mold Free has been using chlorine dioxide gas as part of their mold practice for over 5 years, and is now using it and recommending it for decontaminating coronavirus. It is the same technology used in the Federal Government buildings to decontaminate after the anthrax attacks in 2001. Chlorine dioxide gas, along with other products and methods that Gary Rosen teaches, are safe to use even in food prep areas.
PUREVISTA PRODUCTS
PureVista product line is a stabilized and safe method of deploying a true chlorine dioxide gas. Different size canisters are available depending on the area(s) to be treated. Certified Mold Free also offers safety monitors and masks with filters, as well as provides consulting to customers as to how to best deploy the gas for the area(s) being treated.
WEBINAR TRAINING, FREE TO LOCAL GOVERNMENTS
To understand the dangers of misusing toxic chemicals, and to understand what products are both safe and effective to use, Certified Mold Free offers webinar training weekly, and the fee is waived for local governments.
For more information on chlorine dioxide products and on the webinar training, contact 240368@email4pr.com.
PRESS CONTACT:
Linda Rosen
Certified Mold Free Corp
(954) 614-6860
240368@email4pr.com
www.free-mold-training.org