GUILFORD, Maine, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last month, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued two new patents covering Puritan's innovative flocked swab technology. As the leading manufacturer of medical swabs, Puritan has not rested during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, Puritan continues to use made-in-Maine ingenuity to advance its industry-leading swab technology.
The pair of patents titled "Collection Device and Material" will protect Puritan's technology through the next decade. U.S. Patent No. 10,948,385 and U.S. Patent 10,948,386 are among dozens of patents granted by the U.S. Patent Office and international patent offices after recognizing the innovation found in Puritan's unique sea-island fibers illustrated here.
This special technology differentiates Puritan's flocked swabs from the competition, which uses standard standard, mono-filament fibers. Discerning specialists who need the very best continually turn to Puritan for its leading-edge, Made in the USA products.
