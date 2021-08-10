PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Owl announced that PursueCare, a telehealth addiction recovery and mental health services company, has selected Owl's measurement-based care solution to improve the quality of care for its patients. Owl's evidence-based care solution further underscores PursueCare's commitment to be a leading data-driven digital health company that focuses on delivering innovative telehealth care to its patients across the 12 states in which they operate.
"Our goal at PursueCare is to prove that value-based care driven by evidence and innovation will improve health outcomes for people living with substance use disorder. Traditional care models have struggled with timeliness, engagement, retention, and solving for social determinants of health. Collaborating with Owl will enhance our measurement-based solutions and further solve for these critical factors in care. It will also help us to show health plans how effective targeted and integrative specialty telehealth can be at improving the health of members," said Nick Mercadante, chief executive officer and founder of PursueCare.
The ability to objectively measure and continuously track the impact of medication and clinical services for behavioral health conditions has been well accepted as an approach to improve clinical outcomes, yet unfortunately only about 18% of psychiatrists and 11% of psychologists use measurement-based care in routine practice, according to The Kennedy Forum's whitepaper, Fixing Behavioral Healthcare in America.
"In the healthcare field, it's undisputed that measurement-based care is a powerful and proven approach for improving access, clinical outcomes, and financial results, yet it's often the missing link to various addiction recovery and behavioral health programs," said Eric Meier, president and chief executive officer of Owl. "We look forward to equipping PursueCare with the Owl, a platform which has consistently been shown to enhance an organization's ability to provide quality care, increase patient engagement and improve clinical outcomes."
PursueCare will seamlessly integrate Owl's cloud-based platform into their technology ecosystem to allow clinicians to screen and track patient progress as well as provide clinical decision support throughout treatment based on a combination of patient-reported data (PROMs) and Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) to, thereby, optimize care. In addition, Owl supports PursueCare's continued focus on delivering the highest quality care to exceed expectations of accreditation organizations including Joint Commission.
About Owl
Owl is the leading provider of precision care management solutions for behavioral health. Through its advanced cloud-based platform, the company offers a scalable and sustainable strategy to integrate measurement-based care, clinical decision support, and data insights into existing treatment workflows across all behavioral health conditions and settings. Owl enables behavioral health and primary care providers to expand access, enable telehealth, and improve quality care delivery, while reducing risk and enabling value-based care. Leading organizations,
including Main Line Health, Amita Health, Inova Health, Oregon Health and Sciences University, Polara Health and Aurora Mental Health Center, use Owl to improve clinical outcomes and financial results. For more information visit owl.health.
About PursueCare
PursueCare is a Connecticut-based telehealth addiction recovery and mental health services company launched in 2019 that aims to change the way people access care by removing the prevalent obstacles historically associated with substance use disorder treatment. PursueCare delivers comprehensive digital care for opioid, alcohol, and other substance use disorders, through a smartphone app. Patients have access to a care team consisting of licensed psychiatric providers, counselors, care coordinators, and physicians who can prescribe medications like Suboxone. Its Joint Commission-accredited pharmacy can ship medications directly to patients' homes. By partnering with health systems, community health centers, employers, and health plans, PursueCare offers a transitional digital addiction treatment program for patients that often cannot get timely and effective care in those settings. Patients can also seek treatment without a referral by visiting PursueCare's website or downloading the app on Google Play and the Apple Store. PursueCare accepts most insurances and offers low-cost self-pay programs for patients in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Kentucky, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Rhode Island, Maine, and New Jersey.
For more information: https://www.pursuecare.com
