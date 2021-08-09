LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Claire's Place Foundation, a non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF), is proud to announce their seventh annual "Glow Ride for Cystic Fibrosis."
After having to pause the Glow Ride last year due to the pandemic, Claire's Place Foundation is thrilled to once again gather the community to light up the night. Riding from California's Hermosa Beach Pier to Manhattan Beach Pier and back, participants decorate their rides and themselves with whimsical glowing lights. The Glow Ride is an opportunity to gather friends and family outdoors, have a memorable date night and capture unique selfies.
"Since my daughter Claire's passing, we have been working hard to carry on her legacy, her foundation," said Claire's Place Foundation Executive Director Melissa Yeager. "Each year, and particularly during the pandemic, the number of requests from young CF patients and their parents desperately seeking assistance with their bills have increased. Our Glow Ride event is vital to raising funds to help these vulnerable families. Claire would be absolutely thrilled to know that we continue to get our glow on!"
On Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., the short 3.4 mile ride will make a big scene on the Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach Piers; and make an even bigger impact on families with CF. The Glow Ride raises funds specifically to support the Claire's Place Foundation Extended Hospital Stay Grant Program. This program funds essential living expenses for individuals and families living with CF during extended hospital stays.
The 2021 Annual Glow Ride celebrates ten years of Claire's Place Foundation and welcomes Vertex Pharmaceuticals, NorthStar Moving Company, Marlin Equity Partners, Athens Services, Hermosa Cyclery, Firstline Home Loans, Topo Chico, UCLA Health, Redondo Mitsubishi and Manhattan Dermatology as the event sponsors. The Open Hearts Foundation is coordinating volunteers for the event through their Young Hearts Volunteer Program, which inspires intergenerational volunteers to do what they can to help others. Learning the magic of giving back at a young age was extremely important to Claire and is woven into the Glow Ride. Another powerful youth is this year's Glow Ride Ambassador Massimo Armato, a six year old living with CF. His mother is Stacey Armato, former Mayor of Hermosa Beach and current Hermosa Beach City Council Member.
Glow Ride tickets are $45 and include a Glow Ride t-shirt and raffle ticket for a chance to win a beach cruiser from Hermosa Cyclery. Hermosa Cyclery will also provide free rental bikes to Glow Ride participants. The Glow Ride also offers a virtual option. Communities across the globe can join together and fundraise in their own neighborhoods. Simply register online and then after checkout select "start my team."
About Claire's Place Foundation, Inc.
Claire's Place Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF). Claire's Place Foundation is named in honor of Claire Wineland who lived with CF her entire life and died at the age of 21. Claire was an activist, author, TEDx Speaker, social media star and received numerous awards. Claire's foundation was a way for her to assure that others living with CF enjoyed the same hope, strength and joy that she enjoyed. Recipient of Los Angeles Business Journal's "Small Nonprofit of the Year," the foundation provides grants to families affected by CF, offering both emotional and financial support. Today, Claire's Place Foundation continues to carry on Claire's legacy. For more information and to make a donation, please visit http://www.clairesplacefoundation.org.
