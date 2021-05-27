Logo

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Q32 Bio, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing biologic therapeutics to restore immune homeostasis, today announced that Michael Broxson, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 1:30 pm ET.

About Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing biologic therapeutics targeting powerful regulators of the innate and adaptive immune systems to re-balance immunity in severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Q32 Bio's lead programs, focused on the IL-7R pathway and complement system, address immune dysregulation to help patients take back control of their lives.

The first-in-human trial for the company's most advanced program, ADX-914, a fully human anti-IL-7R antibody, is designed to evaluate safety and tolerability and demonstrate proof-of-mechanism in healthy volunteers. IL-7R has been genetically and biologically validated to drive several T cell-mediated pathological processes in numerous autoimmune diseases.

Q32 Bio's lead program for innate immunity, ADX-097, is based on a pioneering approach enabling tissue-targeted regulation of the complement system without long-term systemic blockade – a key differentiator versus current complement therapeutics.

For more information, please visit www.Q32bio.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/q32-bio-to-present-at-the-jefferies-virtual-healthcare-conference-301300424.html

SOURCE Q32 Bio

