Diagnostic test products have never been more important. This report is an update of the market for in vitro diagnostics products from the analysts to reflect the latest information as of Q4 2021. As part of its coverage, this report contains market sizing for several major categories of IVD.
The demand for testing and movement of current and new technologies has continued to demonstrate gains in most areas of the IVD market. New products, changes in global health spending, regulatory changes in major markets and disease trends are among the factors that produce a constantly evolving market picture. There are some growing segments in the market that have attracted industry attention.
Among these are next-generation sequencing (NGS), cancer testing, and companion diagnostics technologies. Immunochemistry, point-of-care (POC) testing, and molecular diagnostics are also segments of great market interest, anticipated to be a big part of the future of IVD. The IVD market remains dynamic, demonstrating constant innovations.
The analyst has been diligent in outlining the IVD market and its rapidly changing landscape. COVID-19 has provided many positive aspects for the IVD diagnostic market but forecasting the market has become very difficult due to the uncertain progression of COVID-19. The analyst has been superior in accessing the market due to the extensive experience of its authors and commitment by the company to present the most accurate data available.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Worldwide IVD Market - Q4 2021 Update
- IVD Market Demand and Growth
- COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets
- Effect of COVID-19 on Market Segments
Chapter Two: Product Trends and New Developments
- Selected New Core IVD Product Launches and Developments
- Clinical Chemistry
- Hematology
- Molecular
- Companion Diagnostics
- Microbiology
- POC
- Mass Spectrometry
- COVID-19 Developments - September 2021 and Beyond
- Antigen
- Serology
- Molecular
Chapter Three: Selected IVD Market Participant Developments
- Selected Competitive Leader Updates
- Q3 M&A Activity
- Abbott Laboratories
- Company Update
- Agilent
- Company Update
- Becton Dickinson and Co
- Company Update
- bioMerieux SA
- Company Update
- Danaher
- Company Update
- Hologic, Inc.
- Company Update
- Illumina
- Company Update
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Company Update
- Perkin Elmer
- Company Update
- Quidel Corporation
- Company Update
- Roche Diagnostic
- Company Update
- Siemens Healthineers
- Company Update
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Company Update
Chapter Four: New Opportunities
- Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring Update
- Multiplex and Syndromic Testing
- Personalized Medicine
- Point-of-Care
