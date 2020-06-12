QBioMed to Support and Exhibit at Living Beyond Breast Cancer 2020 Virtual Conference on June 13-14, 2020

Q BioMed's Strontium89 (strontium chloride Sr-89 Injection, USP) is a non-opioid treatment for bone pain in patients whose cancer has metastasized to bones 1 in 3 breast cancer patients develop metastases, most commonly in the bone