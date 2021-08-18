CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that QC Kinetix is No. 62 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based medical franchise, joins other well-known names like Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many others who gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We are honored and thrilled with our debut on the Inc. 5000 and especially with such a high ranking," said Justin Crowell, CEO of QC Kinetix, the country's leading regenerative medicine franchise group. "Our amazing growth really validates the science behind regenerative medicine and the work we are doing to bring our patients pain relief without surgery, pain pills, or downtime, so they can get back to living and doing the activities they enjoy pain-free."
Regenerative medicine develops treatment methods to regrow, repair, or replace damaged or diseased cells, organs, or tissues. This medical specialty uses the latest scientific research in the study of cells and tissue engineering to understand how the body can repair itself. For patients seeking relief from pain due to musculoskeletal injury, chronic joint pain, or hip, knee, or shoulder pain, regenerative procedures are the next frontier for treatment.
The global regenerative medicine market is exploding, and QC Kinetix is leading the way. The industry is currently estimated at more than $13 billion and is predicted to reach more than $172 billion by 2030, a growth rate of more than 26 percent. QC Kinetix has experienced rapid growth in the last three years (5,873%) as clinics open around the country, and in the first half of 2021 alone, the company has grown almost 2,000 percent!
QC Kinetix differentiates itself by providing a high level of care and service to patients in a concierge setting that is unencumbered by insurance hassles. It is also the only regenerative medicine company offering a franchise opportunity to business owners who want to be part of this burgeoning medical specialty.
Chief Operating Officer and franchise industry veteran Scott Hoots credits the company's meteoric rise to a business model that combines purpose and profitability.
"QC Kinetix is a brand with a purpose, which is to utilize the latest regenerative medicine treatments to enhance the quality of life for as many people as possible without the use of drugs or surgery. People are very motivated to use our cutting-edge treatments to help treat their pain and get back to living, and I think potential franchisees are highly interested in a franchise opportunity with a purpose-driven mission like ours," explained Hoots. "There are many business opportunities out there today, but none that deliver a strong mix of financial performance plus a purpose-driven mission that has such a positive impact on people's lives."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
About QC Kinetix
QC Kinetix is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based franchise company leading the way in helping people maintain an active lifestyle using comprehensive regenerative medicine treatments to address musculoskeletal and joint pain. QC Kinetix uses the body's own healing properties through state-of-the-art natural biologic treatments as alternatives to invasive surgery and addictive pain medications. The healthcare franchise currently operates in more than 20 cities with rapid growth underway throughout the U.S. QC Kinetix clinics are dedicated to maximizing the body's ability to help heal and repair itself from the inside out for vastly improved function and overall quality of life. For more information, visit http://www.qckinetix.com.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
