The QD Syringe Systems team educates viewers about their world's first fully functional low dead-space basic syringe.
COOPER CITY, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QD Syringe Systems is the next generation of low dead-space disposable syringes and is featured in the award-winning documentary series Viewpoint, hosted by actor and director Dennis Quaid. Its purpose is to tell the most compelling stories of innovation and design and heroes in small places who shatter barriers and change our world for the better. The short documentary will air on Public Television networks in all 50 states, and the educational commercial segment will also air throughout the country featured on CNBC, CNN, CNN Headline News, Discovery Life, Fox Business Network, The Learning Channel, Discovery Channel, or equivalent networks.
The innovative MedTech Today series highlights the value of "Innovative Eco-Friendlier Drug Delivery Technologies" by exploring the latest topics impacting the world of healthcare through educational and inspiring stories. In a national spotlight, QD Syringe Systems aims to educate the general public, medical professionals, and medical distribution companies about the benefits of low dead space syringes in this context.
Basic syringes haven't had a design change in decades, and while they work, they aren't as efficient as they could be. In theory, they should rely on two needles with two hubs, one to draw the medication into its chamber and the second one to deliver the medication to its intended patient. However, the same needle that is used for the injection is also often used to first access the medication from the vial. This is not possible for medications with thick texture, where there is no other option than using two needles. Otherwise, for all other medications, the one-needle-only shortcut has, unfortunately, become the norm. This design and common usage lead to a considerable waste of costly medications. For every injection, up to 42 microliters of residual medication can be left in the draw needle, up to 42 microliters in the vial, and often up to 92 microliters in the syringe tip and injection needle after delivery. This means that up to 176 microliters of expensive medication are wasted with every injection. "My first question was: how can I get the most out of a syringe product without adding more plastic, which is endangering our planet? Is there a way to make an eco-friendlier syringe by reconfiguring what is already here?" recalls Christopher Green, CEO and founder of QD Syringe Systems, LLC. And that's what the definition of innovation is: changing something, evolving it, even if, or especially if, people say 'we have been doing it this way for so long'. Innovators must drive change, revaluate the norm. With the QD Syringe, the basic syringe was reinvented.
The QD Syringe is a functional, eco-friendly low dead-space basic disposable syringe. With its GlyFlo Technology™, the QD syringe has a uniquely patented and integrated cone-shaped tip on its syringe barrel with bilateral channels, allowing the QD Syringe to draw all the costly medication from the vials regardless of its viscosity and deliver that to patients efficiently. "With the global pandemic, I knew that there was a great need for not just a new disposable syringe but one that vastly improved the function, safety, and efficiency of it. And with the shortage of the Covid-19 vaccine, there was also a need for a basic syringe that was cost-effective and that would immediately deliver all the vaccine into an individual, leaving a low residual behind", says Green.
One of the main advantages of the QD Syringe is its simplicity: you open the package and it's fully functional. It also improves patients' safety and comfort by delivering an almost pain-free hypodermic injection. In addition, the use of the eco-friendly QD Syringe could eliminate or substantially reduce the environmental footprint of the healthcare industry by eliminating billions of steel draw needles throughout the world and avoiding the high residual volume of hazardous waste. The QD Syringe will leave less than 35 microliters of residual volume from draw to patient delivery, which significantly cuts the waste of costly medications. The innovation brought along by QD Syringe Systems could represent a tremendous money-saving benefit to the healthcare industry and consumers.
Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is an award-winning educational documentary-style program that runs on public television. The show is created by a veteran team of tenured producers, writers, editors, and imaging specialists with over 100 years of cumulative experience. To watch QD Syringe Systems' segment, please visit QD Syringe on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid. To learn more about QD Syringe Systems, please visit: http://www.QDSyringe.com/ & QD Low Dead Space Syringe on Youtube
