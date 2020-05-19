LEHI, Utah, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Powered by Nature's Sunshine's nearly 50 years of herbal expertise, qemp™ continues to expand its product line, now with the addition of a topical hemp-derived CBD relief cream featuring whole spectrum hemp extracts and proprietary herbal blends. This whole spectrum, non-GMO and vegan product offers relief for occasional discomfort thanks to the CBD, camphor and menthol combination.
"We're excited to expand the qemp line to include a topical cream," CEO Terrence Moorehead said. "Our new Relief CBD Cream provides targeted, soothing support and we're confident that it will be a go-to product for people pursuing an active lifestyle."
Featuring 500mg of CBD in every bottle, the Relief CBD Cream was crafted by master herbalists and perfected with science using hemp plants that are picked at peak season to get a hemp extract with a full profile of cannabinoids, including CBD. The infusion of hemp extract with a scientifically selected, custom herbal blend. These herbs provide a matching profile of terpenes—the aromatic elements of plants—that complements the phytocannabinoid profile of the hemp extract to make a more powerful product. All together the CBD, camphor and menthol provide relief and leave a soothing sensation along with the warming tingle of eucalyptus.
Each herb and essential oil combined in qemp Relief CBD Cream was carefully selected for its matching phytochemical profile. These herbs work in harmony with whole-spectrum hemp extract to support and augment the action of specific cannabinoids and provide superior health benefits. Relief CBD Cream takes recovery to the next level by pairing premium hemp-derived CBD with camphor, menthol and eucalyptus to provide an intense soothing then warming sensation. Containing 0.3% or less THC, this cream provides relief for occasional discomfort and soothes and moisturizes deep below the skin's surface.
All qemp CBD products are made from quality, whole spectrum hemp extract to provide a full profile of phytocannabinoids and contain 0.3% THC or less. For more information, please visit www.qemp.com.
About qemp: Backed by Nature's Sunshine Products, qemp is THE premium quality, hemp-derived CBD oil on the market. With total transparency and drawing on nearly 50 years of herbal and botanical expertise, qemp is committed to taking the CBD experience to the next level.
About Nature's Sunshine Products: Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. More information at www.naturessunshine.com.