GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quality Health Network (QHN) and Colorado Community Managed Care Network (CCMCN) announced today that the QHN and CCMCN Boards have executed a Letter of Intent to enter into a formal due diligence process to determine if the two organizations can integrate vision, mission, governance, programs and services to the benefit of the members and communities they serve.
"The pandemic shows the critical need to make health data meaningful at the local, regional, state and national level," said Dick Thompson, Executive Director and CEO of QHN. "We are providing needed and essential products and services especially targeted to those organizations - typically smaller - that don't have access to the resources or abilities to create the infrastructures that larger organizations can."
"Both organizations have complementary services and bring strong reputations built on delivering high-quality, innovative solutions," said Jason Greer, Chief Executive Officer of CCMCN. "Our joint efforts will allow us to do more for existing customers, while opening new opportunities to strengthen our support for communities and state agencies."
QHN has successfully served rural providers in western Colorado, covering 100-percent of hospitals and over 90-percent of providers in the area. CCMCN supports Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), Rural Health Clinics (RHCs), Critical Access Hospitals, Regional Accountable Entities and Health Alliances across Colorado with data, care coordination and analytics solutions.
As part of the integration exploration, Marc Lassaux, currently QHN Chief Technology Officer, will serve as QHN's interim-Chief Executive Officer beginning April 2, following the retirement of Dick Thompson.
"QHN is successful because we have focused on our mission and our values, and this will continue to drive us during this exciting process," said Lassaux. "I am grateful to Dick for his leadership to QHN and across our state and for the foundation that he has provided. That foundation is essential in helping us look to the future working with a great organization like CCMCN."
About Quality Health Network (QHN)
QHN is an award-winning, not-for-profit community partnership established in 2004 to facilitate the availability of information to optimize the health of our communities. Our unique technologies for expanding HIE services including social data via the Community Resource Network (CRN) help our network participants improve whole person care. http://www.qualityhealthnetwork.org
About Colorado Community Managed Care Network (CCMCN)
Colorado Community Managed Care Network (CCMCN) is a non-profit Membership organization governed by 20 Section 330-funded Community Health Centers (CHCs). CCMCN's network provides care to approximately 35% of Colorado's Medicaid population and one out of eight Colorado residents. CCMCN supports the Colorado safety net by providing data management, care coordination, data analysis and performance improvement systems for organizations statewide. CCMCN's Mission is to provide services that enable its members and their community partners to succeed as efficient, effective and accountable systems of care. http://www.ccmcn.com
