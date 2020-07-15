BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QHR Health, the largest healthcare shared services company for non-urban hospitals and health systems nationwide, reports significant growth throughout the first six months of the year and is on pace to double new business over 2019.
Spurred by growth in its shared service centers for Operation Support, Supply Chain, Financial Services, Strategy and Revenue Cycle Solutions, QHR Health reports combined totals of over 30 new clients and client engagements since January.
"The rebrand of our company that occurred at the beginning of the year and recalibrating every aspect of our business to ensure that we're operating from a client-centric perspective we believe is resonating with the market," said Dr. Dwayne Gunter, President of QHR Health. "And as part of our rebrand, we examined our service delivery and have strategically pivoted from a management firm mindset to a shared-service, quantifiable value organization that serves as a growth partner to our clients. A prime example of this approach is how we led the market and stood up, in just a matter of days, an online resource center designed to help clients manage the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic. Available as a shared-service and at no cost to clients, the qhrcovid19.com website provides a central repository of financial, regulatory, clinical and administrative updates coming from federal and state agencies, along with QHR Health-generated content – all designed to provide the guidance clients need to serve their communities at the highest level possible during these challenging times," said Gunter.
Additionally, Gunter emphasized that the company quickly added to its supply chain capabilities by opening a warehouse service to act as an emergency back-up to its current supply chain clients who could not obtain needed PPE supplies for their organizations. In the first month of the program, QHR Health provided 60 clients with PPE supplies at cost and no mark-up to clients.
"Beyond leading in the response to COVID-19, our core capabilities and expanding shared-service approach allows our clients to maintain their independence and leverage the benefits of being part of a more than $15 billion net patient revenue and supply chain organization," Gunter added. "Rooted in our more than 40 years of service, is the belief that investing in strengthening independent community healthcare is key to ensuring we have a strong, viable healthcare infrastructure across our country."
About QHR
QHR Health is the industry's leading health solutions provider serving independent, critical access and rural hospitals and health systems across the U.S. For more than 40 years, QHR Health has collaborated with clients to ensure that people in communities ranging from small rural towns, to larger population centers, have local access to quality healthcare services. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Quorum Health, QHR Health maintains a distinct business model with separate operations and a dedicated management team.