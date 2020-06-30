CLEVELAND, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qr8 Health, Inc a digital health company developing standardized, patient self-administered digital tests for the measurement of neurological and motor function announced today that is has launched two commercial FDA registered products, PST Snapshot™, a rapid digital cognitive function test that measures information processing speed and Cognition Snapshot™, a digital application that combines the PST (Processing Speed Test) with a test for visual memory (VMT). Processing speed and memory are often negatively affected in neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease and are important to identify as they have the potential to be modified with cognitive training and future therapeutic interventions.
"We are pleased to make PST Snapshot and Cognition Snapshot commercially available as they enable a rapid and validated measurement of information processing speed and memory for use in clinical practice which traditionally has not had the time or resources to routinely measure cognitive function," said Vincent Owens, Qr8 Health President and CEO, "We believe the ability to have regular, standardized cognitive assessments in everyday clinical practice will arm health care professionals with important information that will lead to interventions and improved patient outcomes".
PST Snapshot is a validated digital application based on the symbol-digit modalities test (SDMT), a symbol substitution neuropsychological test that examines a person's attention and speed of processing. Cognition Snapshot is a digital application that combines PST Snapshot with a visual memory test based upon the 7/24 Spatial Recall Test and has been designed and validated to measure episodic memory and delayed learning. These apps may be used where either processing speed, memory or both are affected by neurological conditions.
Unlike traditional neuropsychological tests which require a technician to administer and score them, PST Snapshot and Cognition Snapshot are patient self-administered. The results from both PST Snapshot and Cognition Snapshot are automatically scored and norm-adjusted, taking into account demographic variables including age and level of education.
PST Snapshot and Cognition Snapshot are the first of several neurological and motor assessments that Qr8 Health have in development.
About Qr8 Health
Qr8 Health, Inc is a digital health company developing standardized, validated, patient self-administered digital tests for the measurement of neurological and motor function along with patient reported outcomes that can be administered on a mobile tablet device and easily integrated into electronic health records. Founded in 2016, the company has been working to develop applications that quantitatively measure neurological and motor function which are often affected in many brain disorders but are not routinely assessed in clinical practice. For more information visit http://www.qr8health.com.
