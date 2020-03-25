CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad-C Management, Inc. ("Quad-C"), a leading middle market private equity firm, today announced it completed the sale of its investment in VMG Health ("VMG" or the "Company"), a leading provider of valuation and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Northlane Capital Partners was the acquirer and the terms of the deal were not disclosed. VMG professionals will maintain a significant ownership stake going forward, and VMG's executive team, including the Founder and CEO Greg Koonsman, will continue to lead the Company in the next phase of its development.
With offices in Dallas, Denver, and Nashville, VMG currently has over 150 dedicated professionals focused on serving healthcare clients across the Company's service lines, which include business valuation, physician compensation and value-based arrangement appraisal, management and other service agreement valuation, real estate appraisal, capital asset appraisal, financial due diligence, litigation and dispute resolution, and other healthcare advisory services. Since the Company was founded in 1995, VMG has provided valuation and transaction advisory services on over 30,000 engagements, exclusively for the healthcare industry.
"We had a wonderful partnership with the Quad-C team during the last four and a half years," said Greg Koonsman, Founder and CEO of VMG. "Quad-C supported VMG as we continued to build our business and positioned the Company for growth. It is clear that Quad-C has created a culture that is based on taking a collaborative and supportive approach with management teams, and we could not have had a better partner for our first private equity recapitalization. Now in our 25th year of operation, we continue to be well-positioned as the market leading experts focused solely on healthcare services. We look forward to continuing to build on our strong legacy of expertise and responsiveness in healthcare."
"This was a great investment for Quad-C," said Tony Ignaczak, Managing Partner at Quad-C. "We backed an incredibly strong management team in a sector where we could add value. Quad-C is honored to have been involved in this phase of the Company's history, and we wish VMG and its talented team all the best for the future."
"It has been a pleasure working with Greg and the VMG team to create the leading provider of healthcare valuation and advisory services in the country," said Frank Winslow, Partner at Quad-C. "When we partnered with Greg and his team in 2015, we believed that VMG's strong service offering coupled with the management team's deep industry experience and unwavering commitment to client service would drive strong growth. VMG surpassed those expectations by growing its existing services lines, adding professionals to the Company's team, and expanding into new and exciting services lines."
Fidus Partners acted as financial advisor and McDermott Will & Emery acted as legal adviser to Quad-C and VMG in connection with the transaction.
About VMG
VMG is a full-service healthcare valuation and advisory services firm. With offices in Dallas, Denver, and Nashville, VMG provides trusted leadership and solutions for healthcare clients across the country. VMG's client base is broad in scope, ranging from large healthcare systems to individual financial lending institutions. VMG prides itself on the Company's ability to serve as a single source for all the healthcare valuation and advisory services its clients may need. VMG's strong market position, extensive contacts, and expert insights – combined with the Company's expanded service offerings — help its clients succeed in the ever-changing healthcare landscape. VMG's 150+ dedicated professionals have an extensive array of credentials in their respective fields and keep their skills up-to-date through continuing education. Since its inception in 1995, VMG has completed over 30,000 engagements, exclusively for the healthcare industry.
About Quad-C
Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in well-established business services, consumer, general industrial, healthcare, specialty distribution, and transportation/logistics companies. In its three-decade history, Quad-C has invested over $3 billion of capital in over 65 companies. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. Learn more about Quad-C at QuadCManagement.com
MEDIA CONTACT
Frank Winslow
Partner
434-979-2070
info@qc-inc.com