CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QLGN), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that Michael Poirier, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference to be held January 11-14, 2021.

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on demand beginning Monday, January 11, 2021 on the Qualigen Therapeutics website, https://www.qualigeninc.com/, in the Investors section.   

 

