POTEAU, Oklahoma, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DreamWoRx Botanicals, an Oklahoma-based Health and Wellness company, has added advanced botanicals to their CBD base product lineup. These products contain ingredients known for the natural benefits associated with CBD. DreamWoRx offers these products with the importance of the customer's immune system in mind. Understanding that a balanced immune system strengthened through natural methods is essential to most Americans, DreamWoRx has decided to offer these products that meet its customers' high standards and educate the world about the healing powers of natural, safe, effective cannabinoids.
The benefits of combining advanced botanical extracts in the formulations they produce, creating optimal therapeutic benefits, has made a huge impact in the industry bringing cannabidiol (CBD) products with expert research and development from the world's leading country for cannabis, Israel. This company is committed to pioneering a new generation of people living a preventative wellness lifestyle.
The DreamWoRx proprietary formulation has created holistic experiences by engaging body, emotional state, and the senses. Believing that CBD may do more than it is known to do, DreamWoRx Botanicals ensures that their products are the highest quality on the market so the consumer can ultimately experience the benefits for which it was intended.
CEO, Nir Mayzel adds, "DreamWoRx Botanicals is a plant-based health and wellness company combining innovative science and research from Israel with cutting edge technology to create formulations that will have the power to change millions of ailing people's lives to have strong and positive quality of life."
DreamWoRx, Head of Cultivation, KC, spoke about his vision, "Our company is evolving CBD by introducing cannabis with botanical extracts to create a plant-based medicine that will deliver affordable and superior therapeutic results for patients."
"The CBD market is tipped to be worth $20 billion by 2024, and many experts feel this is an understatement," said VP of Operations Kevin Van Vreckem. "A decent number of the 14% of Americans that use Cannabidiol take it for recreational purposes. Several shops and businesses have opened to cater for this increase in the demand for CBD products. DreamWoRx, with the largest dispensary in Oklahoma, also has an indoor, outdoor and greenhouse grow. We have our own extraction and processing department, as well as our own science department and seed/genetics program. On top of that, we are also involved in cancer research. That makes DreamWoRx Botanicals a big player in the CBD Market state-wide, nationwide, and globally."
Many believe that the next step in the evolution of CBD wellness lies in combining CBD with botanicals to relieve discomfort and restore vitality for good health and well-being. DreamWoRx Botanicals has focused on the development and formulation of natural medicinal treatments, like herbal medicine, in which parts of a plant are used medicinally to treat health problems.
