SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuantaEd Solutions has formally launched Quanta-Lead—a website development service for dental practices. Building on its digital health expertise and software platform, the company brings the requisite digital marketing strategies under one roof, i.e., one stop and done! The resulting value is to drive patient recruitment and engagement while unburdening the staff and streamlining cost. Leading up to its formal launch, the company demonstrated the effectiveness and efficiency of its software platform with websites and social media pages for two large San Diego private practices.
QuantaEd Solutions focuses on digital optimization, custom content, customer feedback and attentive service to get results. "My dentist challenged me to apply our expertise and technology for an effective and efficient online presence and marketing," QuantaEd Solutions Founder and CEO Dr. Mehran Mehregany said. "Quanta-Lead is our answer." Specifically, the service includes:
New website designs
Custom content development and management
Social media integration
Search engine optimization (SEO)
Website regulatory compliance
Proactive maintenance
"Like many other industries, health care is going digital," Dr. Mehregany said. "We are excited about helping dental practices align their online presence with digital health trends and patient expectations."
Quanta-Lead Link: http://www.quantalead.com/
About QuantaEd Solutions: QuantaEd Solutions, LLC is a full-service digital health product development company headquartered in San Diego. Our customers engage us to accelerate development, infuse innovation and create savings. We operate our own development center in India, bringing top quality technical talent to our customers at below onshore prices. Our development work builds on our InnoNOW® Digital Health Plug-and-Play Platform—benefiting from ready, validated software and hardware modules.
