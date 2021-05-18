MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quantiphi, an AI-first digital transformation engineering company, today announced that its Machine Learning based Medical Imaging Solution has been selected as an Honoree in the Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards in the AI and Data category. The recognition highlights Quantiphi's innovative approach to develop key innovative solutions and apply AI for social good through cutting-edge AI and ML solutions.
Quantiphi's ML-powered solution developed with Johns Hopkins BIOS (Brain Injury Outcomes) and Google Cloud was a successful advancement towards identifying lesions in Intracranial Hemorrhage (ICH) from patients' CT scans in traumatic brain injury cases. It accurately isolates the region of interest and determines the volume of blood clot in patient scans, reducing clinical trial-related brain scan review time from 5 hours to 30 seconds; saving crucial operating time and patients' lives.
The solution has accelerated clinical trial insights for over 500 patients, predicting the presence of ICH in traumatic brain injury cases with 93% accuracy, and reduced surgical decision-making time from 2,500 hours to 90 minutes. The interactive user interface with an intuitive workflow of the solution also enables Johns Hopkins University to independently train models on incremental data sets.
"We are proud to be recognized by Fast Company in its 2021 World-Changing Ideas Awards," said Asif Hasan, Co-Founder, Quantiphi. "Together with Johns Hopkins BIOS and Google Cloud, we're solving for faster, more accurate quantification of brain hemorrhage to improve patients' chances of full recovery and high quality of life. This idea has given us a glimpse of the power of AI-Assisted diagnostics and therapeutics and its potential to transform Healthcare and Life Sciences."
Now in its fifth year, Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards honor the businesses, policies, projects and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to flattening the curve when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality. As evidenced by the current global landscape of public health, delivering critical and superior patient care is of utmost importance for healthcare systems across the world. Pioneering AI-driven decision-making from analog datasets like images and text, Quantiphi's medical imaging diagnostics have enabled JHU to detect blood clots in CT scans within seconds and make accurate diagnoses, delivering life-saving care to critical patients.
"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020"
The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. Several new categories were added to the list, including Pandemic Response, Urban Design, and Architecture. Quantiphi is spotlighted with the other recipients of the 2021 World Changing Ideas awards in the May/June issue of Fast Company magazine, which will be on newsstands on May 10.
About Quantiphi
Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital transformation engineering company driven by the desire to solve transformational problems at the heart of business. Quantiphi solves the toughest and complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve quantifiable business impact at unprecedented speed. We are passionate about our customers and obsessed with problem-solving to make products smarter, customer experiences frictionless, processes autonomous and businesses safer by detecting risks, threats and anomalies. For more on Quantiphi's capabilities, visit http://www.quantiphi.com.
