LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, announced today that Quantum Health®, the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company, has been selected as the winner of the "Best Overall Patient Engagement Company" award in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.
Quantum Health proactively engages benefits plan members through its proprietary Real-Time Intercept™ Smart Engine, an advanced technology platform that leverages comprehensive industry, member and provider interaction data. The analytics from these combined omni-channel interactions enable Quantum Health to assess risk and engage members up to 120 days before a first claim is received. This early interaction ultimately sets members on the best path to positive health outcomes and helps prevent unnecessary costs along the way, both for them and their employers.
The RTI Smart Engine is just one example of how Quantum Health uses artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML) and a cloud-based tech stack to turn real-time data into meaningful real-world insights that transform members' healthcare experiences, produce industry-leading satisfaction scores, and drive continual innovation for Quantum Health's self-insured clients.
"We use the best of technology to power our unique human-centered approach to healthcare navigation. Our goal is to improve the healthcare experience for all members and their families, while also making sure our employer clients realize cost savings and enhanced member satisfaction," said Shannon Skaggs, president of Quantum Health. "We are honored to receive this award. It validates that we are delivering on our mission, and it is a testament to the innovation and commitment of the entire Quantum Health team."
The MedTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize innovative thinking and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including robotics, clinical administration, telehealth, patient engagement, electronic health records (EHR), mHealth, medical devices, medical data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from more than 17 countries throughout the world.
"Quantum Health created the healthcare navigation category and is the first company in the navigation space to be recognized by MedTech. Their human-centered approach to innovation and the application of cutting-edge technology creates a more personalized experience for members and helps employers realize savings through cost efficiencies," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Quantum Health's unique approach and proven results have changed the healthcare landscape for the better. We extend our sincere congratulations to everyone at Quantum Health for winning our 'Best Overall Patient Engagement Company' award, and we look forward to their continued success and innovation in the future."
####
About MedTech Breakthrough Awards
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health-related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health and Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information, visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.
About Quantum Health
Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health's proprietary Real-Time Intercept™ model identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member's healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes and cost efficiencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, and a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine. The Women Presidents' Organization has ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies, and Columbus Business First has honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work. To learn more about the company, visit http://www.Quantum-Health.com, and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Media Contact:
James Johnson
Managing Director, MedTech Breakthrough
jjohnson@medtechbreakthrough.com
Media Contact
Barbara Tabor, Tabor PR, 651-230-9192, barbara@taborpr.com
SOURCE MedTech Breakthrough