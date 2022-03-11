DUBLIN, Ohio, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quantum Health, the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company, has earned the top honor of a 2022 Gold Stevie® Award as Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year, presented by the Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service.
The Stevie Awards recognize the achievements of leading customer service teams, contact centers, and business development and sales professionals worldwide. This year's competition drew more than 2,300 nominations from organizations in 51 nations. Global winners were determined by a panel of more than 150 industry professionals. This is not the first time Quantum Health has been recognized with a Stevie Award. Quantum Health Founder, Board Chair and Senior Advisor Kara Trott received a Silver Stevie Award as Female Entrepreneur of the Year in both 2019 and 2020, and the company received a Silver Stevie Award as Front-Line Customer Sales & Service Team of the Year in 2021.
"Healthcare complexity has reached new heights in the past two years. Quantum Health's navigation services are now even more essential for people who are reprioritizing their health while weathering continued delays in care. In this challenging environment, our team of Healthcare Warriors™ continues to help members simplify the experience, make better use of their covered benefits and achieve better health outcomes," said Steven Knight, Quantum Health's chief operating officer. "We are so proud of the work our Warriors do every day and are thrilled to see their efforts recognized among this distinguished group of global companies with this top honor."
Quantum Health's 2021 groundbreaking research study shows how healthcare complexity continues to negatively impact benefits utilization, patient engagement, and compliance with clinical care plans. Because consumers experience multiple challenges when accessing healthcare, that complexity has a compounding effect on their well-being and workplace productivity. This same study showed that healthcare navigation can reduce complexity and bridge the benefits knowledge gap. By pairing Quantum Health's proprietary early engagement (also called Real-Time Intercept®) insights with empathy-based care coordination and in-house clinical expertise, Healthcare Warriors improve benefits utilization and ensure that members get the right care, at the right time. In turn, this model has been shown to reduce healthcare costs by as much as $75,000 per person for high-claims cases such as cancer.
Quantum Health, which has experienced consistent growth since its inception, now serves more than 2 million members and has more than 1,600 Healthcare Warriors dedicated to meeting members' increasing healthcare needs.
About Quantum Health
Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health's proprietary Real-Time Intercept® model identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member's healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes, and cost efficiencies.
The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, and a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine. The Women Presidents' Organization has ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies, and Columbus Business First has honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.
To learn more about the company, visit http://www.Quantum-Health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
