KITCHENER, Ontario, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scispot, a Y Combinator-backed life science informatics company, announced today that QuantumCyte, an IndieBio-backed developer of an AI-powered automated novel dissection system, has adopted Scispot's operating platform to digitalize and automate its workflows.
QuantumCyte uses this platform to standardize its molecular pathology workflows, manage and track its samples and inventory, automate repetitive tasks and maintain a full audit trail. Scispot combines the functionalities of LIMS (lab information management system) and ELN (electronic lab notebook) into one platform. Scispot's intuitive and user-friendly interface supports operational workflow, automation of equipment maintenance, inventory consumption, report creation, and much more.
"QuantumCyte is growing globally, and Scispot will help accelerate our growth and expand our digital footprint. Scispot consolidates our company-wide operations and enhances the quality and efficiency of our science," says John Butler, Founder & CEO of QuantumCyte.
"With Scispot, we aim to unify our research and operational data as well as automate all manual and repetitive tasks."
"QuantumCyte matched the profile of our ideal customer: a modern, fast-growing life science company that is ready to expand its digital presence, states Guru Singh, Founder & CEO of Scispot. By digitalizing and automating QuantumCyte's workflows, we aim to increase QuantumCyte's scientific output fivefold.
Scispot has become the digital operating platform of choice for many innovative biotech and diagnostics startups since its official launch in Q2 2021. QuantumCyte joining its customer base further strengthens its position as a market leader in the biostartup segment.
ABOUT SCISPOT.IO, INC.
Scispot.io is a Y Combinator-backed life science informatics company based in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. It has created the leading operating platform for fast-growing life science companies, including modern biomanufacturers, diagnostic labs, drug discovery companies, and contract research organizations (CROs). Scispot customers use the platform to design and automate their custom workflows at all stages of R&D and manufacturing, from planning, experiment execution to reporting collaboratively. To learn more, please visit http://www.scispot.io or book a product demo.
ABOUT QUANTUMCYTE, INC.
QuantumCyte is a biotech company that provides the AI Integrated Tissue Dissection Solution for Modern Pathology. Its solution harnesses the power of modern pathology with an AI/ML platform that integrates digital pathology with the precise extraction of molecular data. The platform detects, isolates, and extracts tumor content with high precision, providing pure cellular data that leads to conclusive diagnosis by doctors for their patients.
Delivering highly accurate results and insights, the data enables downstream applications from genomics, next-generation sequencing (NGS) to personalized patient treatment options, all of which are designed to yield better patient outcomes. QuantumCyte's platform is clinical-meeting ready and endorsed in both clinical and research markets. Founded in 2014, QuantumCyte Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has recently expanded its presence in Asia with an office in Singapore. To learn more, please visit http://www.quantumcyte.com.
