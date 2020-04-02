PINE BROOK, N.J., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quartzy, the world's most popular laboratory productivity platform, announced today the launch of an east-coast fulfillment center to better serve its customers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. For these customers, this new fulfillment center will provide next-day access to thousands of lab supply products.
Quartzy helps scientists manage the unique workflow of a laboratory - requesting lab supplies and reagents, approving purchasing and tracking the procurement process, and keeping an accurate inventory so that next experiment isn't delayed. Quartzy's free software has been adopted by more than 400,000 researchers, and is supported by their purchases through the Quartzy Shop.
The Quartzy Shop provides unparalleled access to over ten million lab supply products and equipment from more than 1,800 brands, including MilliporeSigma, Bio-Rad, New England Biolabs, Rainin, Bio-Techne, and many others.
"Opening this new fulfillment center is the next logical step to ensure our customers have the most seamless experience possible. Customers in four major life science research hubs will be able to notice when something is running low, communicate that to their lab manager, and have it replenished the next day, all without leaving the Quartzy platform," said Adam Regelmann, Quartzy's COO and co-founder.
"With the addition of our east-coast fulfillment center, Quartzy is now able to serve more than 75% of our customers with two-day shipping or better, and 95% of our customers will receive their products from Quartzy within 3 days," said Jayant Kulkarni, Quartzy's CEO and co-founder. "Time-sensitive lab research demands efficient shipping options. For Quartzy and its customers on the east coast, the launch could not have come at a better time. While this new fulfillment center has always been on the roadmap, the increased need for receiving critical supplies overnight has surged due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Quartzy is pleased to offer this solution now to all of its hard working labs, from coast to coast."
About Quartzy
