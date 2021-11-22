LONDON and BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quell Therapeutics Ltd ("Quell"), the world leader in the development of engineered T-regulatory (Treg) cell therapies for serious medical conditions driven by the immune system, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

    Format: On-Demand Presentation

    Date: Monday, November 22, 2021

    Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

  • Evercore ISI 4th Annual Health CONx Virtual Conference

    Format: Fireside Chat

    Date: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

    Time: 1:25 – 1:45 p.m. ET

About Quell Therapeutics

Quell Therapeutics is the world leader in developing engineered T-regulatory (Treg) cell therapies that aim to harness, direct and optimize their immune suppressive properties to address serious medical conditions driven by the immune system.

The Company is leveraging its pioneering phenotype lock technology, unique multi-modular platform and integrated manufacturing capabilities to design and develop a pipeline of highly engineered Treg cell therapies with greater potential for persistence, potency and stability than earlier generations of Treg cell therapy approaches.

Quell's lead candidate QEL-001 is being developed to induce operational tolerance following liver transplantation, with the potential to protect the post-transplant liver without the need for chronic immunosuppressive medications. Quell is also advancing additional programs in neuroinflammatory and autoimmune diseases. www.quell-tx.com.

Contacts

Luke Henry, Chief Business Officer

Quell Therapeutics

IR@quell-tx.com 

Media: Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, Eleanor Perkin

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

+44 207 638 9571

Quell-Tx@Medistrava.com 

Investors: Christina Tartaglia

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

+1 212 362 1200

christina@sternir.com 

