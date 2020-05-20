OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Analytics, the leader in measuring, managing and monitoring health plan network performance, announced today that it has named Steve Levin as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Steve brings more than two decades of experience working with providers, health plans and health systems in the use of data and advanced analytics to improve healthcare, initially as a management consultant, then as founder and CEO of a pioneering predictive analytics company, and most recently as head of strategy and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) for a leading revenue cycle technology platform.
"As the nation looks to recover from the COVID-19 crisis, Quest Analytics is uniquely positioned to help health plans, health systems as well as state and federal regulators build a more responsive system of care, ensuring Americans have access to an adequate provider network with sufficient capacity to meet their needs for health care services," said Roger Holstein, Quest Analytics Executive Chairman. "We are delighted that Steve has joined the Quest Analytics team and believe that his leadership and expertise will be a complement to the deep experience of Quest's committed team members."
As CEO and co-founder of Connance, Steve led the development of one of the first cloud solutions to deploy purpose-built predictive analytics to optimize healthcare revenue cycle processes at more than six hundred hospitals for over three million patient encounters each month. When Connance was acquired by Waystar in 2018 to expand their platform solution, Steve became Chief Strategy Officer with responsibility for M&A and partnerships. Prior to Connance, Steve was a partner with the Monitor Group (now Monitor Deloitte), a leading management consulting group. Steve currently sits on the board of LifePoint Health, a network of community hospitals and healthcare providers serving more than 80 markets in the United States.
"Quest Analytics has a proven track record of delivering solutions that support our health plan community with the intelligence they need to ensure consumers have access to an adequate network of providers," said Steven Levin, CEO, Quest Analytics. "I am excited to join the team at a point in time when access to providers has never been more important. I look forward to leading the company through this next critical period of growth as we build solutions to help both payers and providers navigate the complex nature of healthcare networks."
About Quest Analytics
Quest Analytics is the leading provider of health plan network performance measurement. The company provides health plans, health systems, regulatory agencies and benefit consultants with software and solutions that enable plans to build better networks and improve the member experience. Quest Enterprise services provides the ability to measure, manage and monitor network performance to ensure compliance with regulations for network access, adequacy and provider directory accuracy. For more information, please visit www.questanalytics.com.