- First quarter revenues of $1.82 billion, down 3.7% from 2019 - First quarter reported diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.73, down 39.6% from 2019; and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.94, down 32.1% from 2019 - Cash provided by operations was $247 million, down 10.2% from 2019 - Outlook for full year 2020 was withdrawn on March 31, 2020 due to uncertainties related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic