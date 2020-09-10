SECAUCUS, N.J., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today updated its financial outlook for full year 2020.
Since the company reported its financial performance for the second quarter of 2020 on July 23, 2020, organic testing volumes in its base business (excluding COVID-19 molecular and antibody testing and the impact of acquisitions), continued to recover faster than anticipated through the end of August. Organic base testing volumes declined high single digits in July and mid-to-high single digits in August on a percentage basis versus the prior year. COVID-19 molecular and antibody testing volumes remain consistent with the company's previous outlook.
Updated Outlook for Full Year 2020
The company revised its full year 2020 outlook as follows:
Current Outlook
Previous Outlook
Low
High
Low
High
Net revenues
$8.4 billion
$8.8 billion
$8.0 billion
$8.6 billion
Net revenues increase
8.7%
13.9%
3.5%
11.3%
Reported diluted EPS
$7.42
$8.92
$5.66
$7.66
Adjusted diluted EPS
$7.50
$9.00
$6.60
$8.60
Cash provided by operations
At least $1.45 billion
At least $1.25 billion
Capital expenditures
$375 million
$400 million
$375 million
$400 million
The company is scheduled to participate in the Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference today at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live during the conference and will be available on the company's investor relations page which can be accessed at ir.QuestDiagnostics.com. During the discussion, the company's management plans to discuss its current perspective on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Management continues to believe that the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on its future operating results, cash flows and/or financial condition will be primarily driven by a number of factors beyond the company's knowledge and control, including: the pandemic's severity and duration; the pandemic's impact on the U.S. healthcare system and the U.S. economy; and the timing, scope and effectiveness of federal, state and local governmental responses to the pandemic.
The outlook for adjusted diluted EPS represents management's estimates for the full year 2020 before the impact of special items. Further impacts to earnings related to special items may occur throughout 2020. Additionally, the amount of ETB is dependent upon employee stock option exercises and the company's stock price, which are difficult to predict. The following table reconciles our 2020 outlook for adjusted diluted EPS to the corresponding amounts determined under GAAP:
Low
High
Diluted EPS
$
7.42
$
8.92
Restructuring and integration charges (a)
0.50
0.50
COVID-19 impact (b)
(0.48)
(0.48)
Gain on remeasurement of equity interest (c)
(0.45)
(0.45)
Amortization expense (d)
0.63
0.63
ETB
(0.12)
(0.12)
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
7.50
$
9.00
(a) Represents estimated full year pre-tax charges of $90 million primarily associated with systems conversions and integration costs incurred in connection with further restructuring and integrating our business. Income tax benefits were calculated using a combined statutory income tax rate of 25.5%.
(b) Represents the impact of certain items resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic including income recognized attributable to the receipt of funds from the government that were appropriated to healthcare providers under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, partially offset by expense associated with a one-time payment to eligible employees to help offset expenses they incurred as a result of COVID-19, certain asset impairment charges, and incremental costs incurred primarily to protect the health and safety of the company's employees and customers. Income tax impacts, where recorded, were primarily calculated using a combined statutory income tax rate of 25.5%.
(c) Represents the estimated gain recognized based on the difference between the fair value and the carrying value of an equity interest. On August 1, 2020, the Company completed its acquisition of the remaining 56% interest in Mid America Clinical Laboratories, LLC ("MACL") from its joint venture partners. As a result of the transaction, the company will remeasure its previously held minority interest in MACL to fair value and recognize a gain. Income tax expense was calculated based on an effective income tax rate on the transaction of 11.8%, which is lower than the statutory income tax rate due to a permanent difference in the financial reporting and tax basis of goodwill.
(d) Represents the estimated impact of amortization expense for 2020 on the calculation of adjusted diluted EPS. Amortization expense used in the calculation is as follows (dollars in millions):
Amortization of intangible assets
$
103
Amortization expense included in equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes
11
Total pre-tax amortization expense
$
114
Total amortization expense, net of an estimated tax benefit using a combined statutory income tax rate of 25.5%
$
85