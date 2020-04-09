IRVINE, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest International, Inc., the global leading service provider specializing in depot repairs, field services, and supply chain logistics for medical device manufacturers, announced today the expansion of their ISO 13485 certified service infrastructure in response to the surge in demand for the assembly and servicing of ventilators and related critical medical devices due to COVID-19. As the world responds to the ongoing and increasing severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, both the government and the private sector, and the general public are adjusting their operations to "flatten the curve" in hopes of reducing strain on the nation's hospitals and the overall healthcare system.
With the novel coronavirus primarily affecting the lungs, all eyes now are on respirators, ventilators, patient monitoring, and other critical care devices to keep critically ill patients breathing. Earlier in March, President Trump invoked the Defense Production Act, enlisting private companies to assist with meeting the demands of this national emergency. General Motors has recently converted their Kokomo, Indiana factory to produce ventilators, running 'round the clock to meet this new demand.
The latest projections are predicting that infections in California will peak at the end of April, with many other states even sooner. Hospital ships and cruise ships can make up for the shortage of available bed space, but there will be shortages in respirators and ventilators. Since the infection rate is increasing exponentially, the production of new breathing equipment may not be enough to meet this unprecedented demand; thus, repair and refurbishment of existing respirators and other vital devices will be required.
To address this immediate concern, Quest International has shifted vital team members to focus on the repair and remediation of these breathing devices. "By offering auxiliary assistance to medical device manufacturers, we're hoping to do our part to assist during this global crisis," said Pasha Arshadi, VP, Global Service Solutions.
While Quest offers a full suite of services and solutions for OEMs, the efforts here rely primarily on two key areas, Depot, Field Service and Logistics support to keep a steady supply of functioning equipment to healthcare providers. With global headquarters based in Irvine, California and ancillary service centers across the globe, Quest is working with device manufacturers so that they can send in respirators and other critical medical devices that require repairs, scheduled maintenance, or mandated upgrades. "Our streamlined ISO 13485 certified operations ensure we maintain quality and regulatory compliance standards and allow us to receive the unit, complete service, and ship it much faster with our dedicated teams - minimizing downtime and addressing customer demand," said Arshadi.
About Quest International
Quest International is a leading global post sales service support partner for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across multiple industries including healthcare, industrial, aviation and government. Having served Fortune 500 companies since 1982, Quest brings a renewed focus in meeting the needs of its customers with a robust suite of new services and solution offerings.
Quest's deep industry expertise includes services supporting OEM customers by providing comprehensive services including depot repair and refurbishment, field services, professional services as well as forward & reverse logistics. With global coverage and scalable resources, Quest has end to end capabilities to augment service and operations arm of OEMs to reduce its operating expenses and increase high level of customer experience. Quest is ISO 9001, 13485, 14001 and ANSI/ESD S20.20 registered.
Quest's proactive approach in developing solutions for our customers is a key aspect to our competitive advantage. Quest's project methodology includes identifying and leveraging best practices along with our in-depth systems engineering and technology expertise to ensure budget targets are achieved while ensuring on-time delivery of services. Working closely with our customers to review market trends, develop new or enhanced services and understanding market competitiveness Quest enables our customer to provide best in class customer services resulting in high customer satisfaction ratings.
