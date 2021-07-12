WOOD DALE, Ill., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In early June, Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS) of Aaron Equipment Company helped find a solution to a problem for a publicly traded, multinational, medical device manufacturing company by removing their surplus equipment for an auction. This sale centered around a single department that was surplus to their current operations and, with some tricky hurdles to clear, stakeholders were very happy with the outcome.
Tight security and strict COVID limitations prevented this auction from being held on-site. This also prevented prospective buyers from inspecting equipment prior to placing a bid. Once this was learned, the AIS team had to think outside of the box for a quick and safe way to remove this equipment from its original location. "We came up with the idea to rig and remove everything during the weekend. Then, we moved everything to our warehouse where we conducted the very successful online auction," said Sam Bersh of AIS. This creative solution allowed the medical device manufacturing company to free up space in their facility quickly, while also having the peace of mind that safety protocols were being followed.
In addition to this solution, a strong marketing plan was put into place before and during the time of the auction. End-users and dealers nationwide were notified of the sale with the help of email newsletters, social media, and banner ads.
Because of the efforts of AIS, this was a very successful online auction. Equipment was primarily sold to end-users, and removal was convenient and smooth as everything was already in the AIS warehouse.
If you or your team ever find yourselves in a difficult situation like this one, keep AIS in mind and contact our experts for a solution.
