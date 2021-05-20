FLETCHER, N.C., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leaders from Quick Tube Medical have just announced that the Company has begun the manufacturing process for a decompression needle kit for use with acute pneumothorax or traumatic arrest. The new product, known as "Needle D," is incision-less, suture-less and includes a locking stabilizer. This announcement comes on the heels of Quick Tube's first product to hit the market in March of this year, a rapid deployment chest tube system originally created by the organization's co-founder, Dr. Allen Smith of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Quick Tube Medical co-founder Ryan Luttrell said of the recent announcement, "We want to put our life-saving products in the trusted hands of first responder teams as quickly as possible. We designed Needle D as a comprehensive platform for use in pneumothorax emergencies that will eliminate steps and save valuable time when seconds count. First responders need products such as this to help "buy" time in emergency situations until definitive treatment can be obtained. We are already receiving advance orders for Needle D, and distribution will start this month."
Designed for first responders and field team medics, the Needle D has a smaller catheter for use with acute pneumothorax or cardiac arrest, in field or hospital setting. In addition to the rapid insertion-to-completion timeframe, the Needle D device has numerous advantages, including: improved efficiency; expedites care; engineering to stabilize center-space between skin and catheter; inflation valve and locking stabilizer engineered for comfort, control and ease; strong yet pliable body stabilizer; and an inflatable balloon lock designed to position and secure.
About Quick Tube Medical
With an unprecedented commitment to serving our medics and physicians, we design and create lifesaving technology to serve the first responder community. "When Seconds Count," we are one team with one fight to save lives. The US-based, privately held Company is headquartered in Fletcher, North Carolina, and all products are FDA-registered. For more information, visit Quick Tube Medical. Find Quick Tube Medical on LinkedIn.
