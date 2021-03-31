FLETCHER, N.C., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leaders from Quick Tube Medical have just announced that the Company will begin delivering its one of a kind, FDA-registered standardized chest tube systems on April 8th. Quick Tube's rapid deployment system device was originally created by the organization's co-founder, Dr. Allen Smith of Knoxville, Tennessee. The FDA-registered medical device offers a record-setting average process of 30 – 45 seconds.
More than 1 million chest tubes are annually placed in the United States, and more than 4 million are placed worldwide. In general terms, a "chest tube" is also known as a chest drain, thoracic catheter, tube thoracotomy, or intercostal drain. This flexible plastic tube is inserted through the chest wall and into the pleural spaces to remove air, fluid or pus. Chest tubes are used in a variety of environments, so the product needs to be navigable and manageable in fluid settings. For example, trauma centers and general surgery centers use chest tubes as part of their medical supplies available in a standard hospital setting. However, first responders and military services teams also deploy these devices, often times in less than desirable field environments when time is of the essence. Quick Tube's team recently provided a hands-on demo for medical personnel at one of the United States Army's largest military installations.
According to Quick Tube Medical co-founder Ryan Luttrell, "Bringing Quick Tube Medical's chest tube to the medical marketplace is the highlight of my healthcare career. Emergency placement of chest tube devices currently available in the marketplace typically take up to 8 minutes to place effectively, an amount of time often resulting in compromised brain function and loss of life. For us, developing a device that can be completely inserted in 30-45 seconds truly will save lives and quality of life for recipients."
In addition to the revolutionary insertion-to-completion timeframe, Quick Tube offers additional advantages that differentiate against competitors: Improved physician/medic efficiency during trauma intervention, respiratory deterioration, and code blue situations; Engineering to stabilize the center-space between the skin and the internal tube placement; Hypoallergenic Body Stabilization Shield strong, yet pliable for patient movement and repositioning; Insertion rod is a disposable, one use product; Expedites care during an unforeseen pulmonary event; Grip stabilizers designed for comfort, control, and ease of insertion; and an inflatable balloon lock designed to internally position and hold the chest tube in place.
About Quick Tube Medical
With an unprecedented commitment to serving our medics and physicians, we design and create lifesaving technology to serve the first responder community. "When Seconds Count," we are one team with one fight to save lives. The US-based, privately held Company is headquartered in Fletcher, North Carolina, and all products are FDA-registered. For more information, visit http://www.quicktubemedical.com
