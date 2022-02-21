MILWAUKEE & MADISON, Wis., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoolSculpting is an FDA-approved, non-invasive technique to contour the body and eliminate fat cells. Patients can target stubborn fat in specific areas without invasive surgical procedures and minimal downtime. Quintessa Aesthetic Centers offers a variety of services, including plastic surgery and CoolSculpting, a non-surgical alternative. In 2021, Quintessa Aesthetic Centers and its highly qualified team achieved a prestigious CoolSculpting milestone. Throughout all four quarters of 2021, Quintessa Aesthetic Centers was named the #1 CoolSculpting provider in Wisconsin.
With locations in Delafield, Madison, Mequon, Middleton, and Sheboygan, Dr. Campbell and Dr. Butz provide innovative CoolSculpting treatments. Superior to other providers, Quintessa is the only CoolSculpting facility in Wisconsin with a licensed CoolSculpting Clinical Educator on staff. Patients and clinical staff have the unique opportunity to develop individualized, science-based treatment plans to achieve optimal results. Quintessa CoolSculpting providers have years of experience, an aesthetic eye, and are extensively trained on best practices to produce real, lasting, results.
Dr. Andrew Campbell founded Quintessa Aesthetic Centers in 2005 to meet his patient's immense need for non-surgical rejuvenation services. As a double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Campbell was one of the first physicians to provide Ultherapy, ThermiRF, Vanquish, and Halo treatments within the United States. Andrew Campbell, MD, specializes in surgical and non-surgical facial rejuvenation options. Dr. Campbell is highly sought after throughout the Midwest and United States.
Dr. Daniel Butz, co-owner of Quintessa Aesthetic Centers, is a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon specializing in body and breast surgeries. In Wisconsin, Dr. Butz is the only surgeon that can perform the advanced drain-less tummy tuck procedure. Dr. Butz is passionate about comprehensive patient education and works alongside his patients to create specialized treatment plans. Non-invasive body contouring options, including CoolScultping Elite, EmSculpt, and CoolTone, are a few services Dr. Butz provides in addition to surgical interventions. Dr. Butz and Dr. Campbell believe everyone deserves to feel confident and beautiful in their skin.
"Quintessa has blown me away with their attention to my personal needs and what type of CoolSculpting was truly right for me. It's an art and they are Picasso. CoolSculpting at Quintessa has changed everything for my body image and confidence. I could not possibly be any happier." - Jennifer, Quintessa Patient
According to the Quintessa team, "we continuously provide patient satisfaction and build lifelong results." Dr. Campbell, Dr. Butz, and their highly knowledgeable clinical staff empower patients with natural-looking surgical and non-surgical aesthetic solutions. Board-certified expertise, personalized consultations, comprehensive treatment, and lasting confidence are the pillars of care at Quintessa. Excellence in all aspects of care led to Quintessa Aesthetic Centers receiving the #1 CoolSculpting Provider in Wisconsin for all of 2021.
If you would like more information about Quintessa Aesthetic Centers and its CoolSculpting services, please call (800) 499-4309 or visit https://myquintessa.com/contact-us/.
