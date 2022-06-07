Proprietary High Pressure Heat Treatment produces finished Metal Injection Molded parts with maximum theoretical density, ductility, and fatigue resistance
VASTERAS, Sweden, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Quintus Technologies Hot Isostatic Press (HIP) recently delivered to Israel's T.A.G. Medical Products Corporation Ltd. will ensure the production of implants and surgical tools with the optimal material properties required by the exacting environments in which they are used.
Rapidly ramping up to expand its product range and markets, T.A.G. Medical is widely acknowledged as a leader in the design and production of innovative, high-quality medical and dental solutions that improve surgical procedures.
"To increase production capacity, we invested in a new MIM (Metal Injection Molding) production line," states Ran Weizman, T.A.G. Medical Executive Vice President. "The Quintus press will serve us for the implants and minimal cutting tools production, where high material uniformity and good mechanical properties are required."
Advanced proprietary features such as High Pressure Heat Treatment™ (HPHT™) and Uniform Rapid Quenching (URQ®) enable the Quintus press model QIH 15L to produce finished MIM parts with maximum theoretical density, ductility, and fatigue resistance. Incorporating heat treatment and cooling in a single process, HPHT combines stress-relief annealing, HIP, high-temperature solution-annealing (SA), high pressure gas quenching (HPGQ), and subsequent ageing or precipitation hardening (PH) in one integrated furnace cycle.
The consolidation of multiple steps in the HIP allows several functions to be performed in a single location, with fewer pieces of equipment on the production line, a central consideration for the Israeli medical device company.
"All T.A.G. manufacturing processes, from A to Z, are done under one roof. Therefore, it is important for us to work with equipment that gives us this option," Mr. Weizman comments.
With a new emphasis on disposable surgical instruments in the TAGMIM production chain, faster throughput and higher workpiece quality are also essential. The QIH 15L's URQ capability achieves an impressive cooling rate of >80K/s while minimizing thermal distortion and non-uniform grain growth. The press's furnace chamber has a diameter of 6.69 inches (170 mm) and a height of 11.4 inches (290 mm) and operates at a maximum pressure of 207 MPa (30,000 psi) and a maximum temperature of 2,552°F (1,400°C).
"Quintus is the global leader in HIP technology," notes Mr. Weizman. "We visited their factory a few years ago and were impressed with the company's professional team, customer center, and production lines. Accurate, well controlled, and user friendly—the Quintus press meets all the above requirements."
"Our presses are designed to enhance efficiency and lower per-unit processing costs while saving space, energy, and infrastructure," says Jan Söderström, CEO of Quintus Technologies. "These are important benefits for companies like T.A.G. Medical that are looking ahead to mass production of development-stage products and expansion of their OEM business. We are delighted to be working with T.A.G. as it continues to develop solutions that improve quality of life, reduce costs, minimize surgery times, and save lives."
The press was installed in the T.A.G. facility in May 2022.
About Quintus Technologies
Quintus Technologies is the global leader in high pressure technology. The company designs, manufactures, installs, and supports high pressure systems in three main areas: densification of advanced materials; sheet metal forming; and high pressure processing for food and beverage innovation, safety, and shelf life. Quintus has delivered over 1,900 systems to customers within industries such as energy, medical implants, space, aerospace, automotive, and food processing. The company is headquartered in Västerås, Sweden, with a presence in 45 countries worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.quintustechnologies.com
About T.A.G. Medical Products Corporation Ltd.
From its origins as a metal machine shop more than seven decades ago, T.A.G. Medical Products began blazing the trail towards its current position as a leader in the manufacturing of surgical instruments in 1992. Today, the company employs more than 250 professionals focused on customer service, education, and innovation. With its emphasis on problem-solving, T.A.G. consistently pioneers in the revolutionary design, development, and production of breakthrough products that improve medical procedures, elevate the healthcare industry, and transform everyday lives. To learn more, go to http://www.tag-med.com
Media Contact
Peter Henning, Quintus Technologies, 46 736 20 24 49, peter.henning@quintusteam.com
SOURCE Quintus Technologies