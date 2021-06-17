ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quit Genius – the world's first digital clinic for treating multiple addictions, today announced the successful completion of their 2021 SOC 2 Type 2 examination. The effort reflects their long-standing commitment to data security best practices.
Quit Genius partners with employers, health plans and PBMs, to conquer addiction in the workplace and improve the lives of members. Today's leading employers and their members can count on Quit Genius to support their journey, protect their privacy, and secure their data.
"Quit Genius is on a mission to help people quit their addictions and improve their lives, a matter that is extremely personal. Securing client and member data is our highest priority. Successfully completing our SOC 2 Type 2 examination demonstrates our commitment to the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information," says Dr. Yusuf Sherwani, Co-Founder and CEO.
Quit Genius was audited against the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. The examination provided assurance regarding the effectiveness of the company's controls at a point in time.
Quit Genius considered several companies that provided a SOC certification to interview and ultimately selected 360 Advanced, Inc. based on their responses to the interview and the quality of their customer service.
About Quit Genius
Quit Genius is the world's first digital clinic for treating nicotine, alcohol and opioid addictions. Built on the evidence-based practice of Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), Quit Genius combines virtual behavioral therapy with approved medication and connected devices to help employers tackle the high cost of addiction in the workplace while improving the lives of their employees. To-date, Quit Genius has helped more than 60,000 people quit their addictions. The company integrates with health plans, pharmacy benefit managers and wellness platforms to deliver a turnkey implementation experience. Visit http://www.quitgenius.com for more information.
About 360 Advanced
360 Advanced is "Making Better Businesses" through their national Cybersecurity and Compliance offerings. Services provided include SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, SOC for Cybersecurity, CSA STAR, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO 27001, CMMC, PCI-DSS, HITRUST CSF, Microsoft SSPA Attestation, Penetration Testing, GDPR, CCPA and more. In certain states, 360 Advanced may operate under the name of Hiestand, Brand, Loughran, P.A. to meet State Board of Accountancy requirements. To learn more about 360 Advanced, visit http://www.360advanced.com.
For more information on compliance solutions, contact Jim Brennan at jbrennan@360advanced.com.
