BRADENTON, Fla., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Qure4u, the industry leader in digital health, today announced the close of its $25M funding from Boston growth equity firm Volition Capital. The investment follows record 140% YoY growth fueled by a rapidly expanding customer base and increased adoption of Qure4u's patient engagement and virtual care platform that supports the entire patient journey.
Founded in 2015 by Monica Bolbjerg, a physician who experienced the pain points of episodic care delivery firsthand, Qure4u aims to improve clinical insight and patient engagement between office visits. The all-in-one MyCarePlan platform digitizes key aspects of the patient journey—including scheduling, intake, consent forms, telehealth, care plan management, and remote patient monitoring—to bring greater collaboration, efficiency, and convenience to patients and providers. Solutions integrate seamlessly with major EHR systems.
Qure4u has scaled rapidly to become the industry leader in digital health solutions that empower healthcare organizations to increase quality of care by engaging with patients pre- and post-visit. The Qure4u management team consists of executives with decades of experience in healthcare IT and digital health. As a product-led organization, Qure4u is committed to innovation that enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes, increase patient retention, and drive operational efficiency.
"Providers are embracing the notion that patients want to engage in new ways and play a more active role in their care," said Qure4u Founder and CEO Monica Bolbjerg, M.D. "Our mission at Qure4u is to enhance clinical insight and improve patient outcomes by streamlining processes through self-service digital health tools that strengthen patient/provider relationships and experience. Our relationship with Volition Capital will enable us to further scale the business so we can continue to bring vital digital health solutions to market to help providers and patients mutually thrive in the emerging healthcare landscape."
Underpinned by a strong product vision and management team, and accelerated adoption of digital health solutions, Qure4u has gained significant market traction and industry recognition. Today Qure4u has 15,000+ daily users of its MyCarePlan patient engagement and virtual care platform, which serves 10M+ patients with an average of 2,500 new patients registering each day. Based on its offerings and customer endorsements, Qure4u was recognized as a Strong Performer in "The Forrester Wave™: Virtual Care Platforms For Digital Health, Q1 2021" report by Forrester Research.
"Digital solutions that optimize processes and improve communication between patients and providers are completely changing the way healthcare is delivered," said Roger Hurwitz, Managing Partner at Volition Capital. "Qure4u's compelling vision and integrated virtual care platform is exactly what the market needs to digitally transform how healthcare is conducted by providers and consumed by patients. With this investment and strong management team, Qure4u has the foundation in place to lead the industry on the rising tide of digital care."
Qure4u's MyCarePlan equips providers with the patient intake, digital engagement, and virtual care tools that patients expect, enhancing efficiency and clinical insight by enabling patients to engage throughout their care journey. To learn more about Qure4u's digital health solutions, visit http://www.qure4u.com/.
About Qure4u
Qure4u's complete digital health platform, with contactless "digital front door" solutions, offers patients and providers a scalable, EHR-embedded ecosystem to support the entire patient journey. Remote check-in, Virtual Waiting Room™, Digital Health Key™, Qure4u DriveUp™, data sharing, telehealth, pre- and post-procedure prep, remote patient monitoring, secure communication, and care plan features close the gap for patients and providers between office visits. By enabling patients with self-service tools to manage their health from anywhere, Qure4u drives practice efficiency and enhances clinical insight. The company's solutions improve patient engagement, outcomes, and satisfaction. Qure4u was recently recognized as a Strong Performer in "The Forrester Wave™: Virtual Care Platforms For Digital Health, Q1 2021" report by Forrester Research. The company was also recognized as one of the MedikaLife Top 50 Most Impactful Tech Innovators for Digital Healthcare in 2021 and won the 2020 athenahealth Client Feedback Award. For more information about Qure4u, visit http://www.qure4u.com.
About Volition Capital
Volition Capital is a Boston-based growth equity firm that principally invests in high-growth, founder-owned companies across the software, Internet, and consumer sectors. Founded in 2010, Volition has over $1.1 billion in assets under management and has invested in over 30 companies in the United States and Canada. The firm selectively partners with founders to help them achieve their fullest aspirations for their businesses. For more information, visit http://www.volitioncapital.com or follow us on Twitter @volitioncapital.
