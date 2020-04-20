BRADENTON, Fla., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading patient engagement solution provider Qure4u completes unprecedented response to critical demand for telehealth as the US healthcare system shifts to virtual care delivery models. In partnership with athenahealth, Inc., Qure4u deployed digital solutions for 2,875 care providers serving 5.7 million patients since the beginning of March and plans to bring on another 3,000 providers throughout April.
"Phenomenal success has been achieved by health IT vendors coming together to serve providers and patients through digital engagement during time of need. Qure4u's emergency telehealth package was delivered starting in early March, and continues to be rapidly deployed nationwide," says Monica Bolbjerg, MD, CEO for Qure4u. "We are committed to working 24/7 in shifts and hiring new people every day to keep practices open while also protecting the safety of patients and healthcare workers."
Regardless of location, time, type of practice or payer, telehealth is equalizing access to care for everyone. Approximately 25% of healthcare providers deploying Qure4u's solutions in March are Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), Rural Health Clinics (RHCs) and Community Health Centers (CHCs). The ability to offer virtual care helps these organizations maintain and even increase revenue during COVID-19.
"The COVID 19 pandemic has been the catalyst for telehealth, pushing it to the forefront in an effort to maintain our patients' healthcare while keeping our patients and staff safe with social distancing," says Aaron Sudbury, MD, FACOG, Medical Director at Unified Women's Healthcare in Boca Raton, Florida. "As the largest single specialty women's healthcare provider in the country, we rely on our partnership with Qure4u to deploy telehealth on a large scale to our providers. Telehealth is a new frontier for healthcare from this point forward and we know we're in good hands with Qure4u and better prepared to meet the needs of our patients."
Most important, practices ramping up with Qure4u quickly recognize the value of a virtual care platform. Within days of implementation, customers seek out specific capabilities they need long term including:
- Remote patient management and monitoring
- Virtual check-in and digital waiting rooms
- Secure communication and care plan features
- Patient self-service tools
"Qure4u has been working with practices to rapidly shift from onsite visits to 90 to 100% virtual care within days, and sometimes hours," says Dr. Bolbjerg. "Telehealth has become the new normal in care strategy for doctors, patients and the healthcare workforce as we face unparalleled demands. Virtual visits are an indispensable solution during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond."
About Qure4u
Qure4u's all-in-one patient engagement app and "digital front door" offers patients and providers an EHR-integrated platform that supports the entire patient care journey. Remote check-in, data sharing, telehealth, pre- and post-procedure prep, remote patient monitoring, secure communication and care plan features close the gap between patients and providers between office visits. By enabling patients with self-service tools to manage their health from anywhere, Qure4u drives practice efficiency, enhances clinical insight and improves patient engagement, outcomes and satisfaction. For more information about Qure4u, visit www.qure4u.com.
