CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nalu Medical, Inc. ("Nalu") is named the R&D 100 Award winner for IT/Electrical technology. For nearly 60 years, the coveted R&D 100 Awards have recognized new products for their technological significance in industry sectors spanning telecommunications, high-energy physics, software, manufacturing, and biotechnology. This is the fourth major award[1,2,3] recognizing Nalu for its innovative micro-technology.
Nalu is a California-based company with miniaturized, commercially available neurostimulation implants for chronic intractable pain management. Nalu's miniature implantable pulse generator (IPG) is 27 times smaller than the largest commercially available IPGs. Accordingly, Nalu describes it as a mIPG™. Despite its small size, Nalu's mIPG delivers treatment outputs similar to larger IPGs, but with additional capabilities around advanced waveforms, programming modes, upgradability and an expected service life of 18 years.
"We are grateful to be recognized by R&D World for the important value and innovative technology of the Nalu mIPG," said Earl Fender, President and CEO of Nalu Medical, Inc. "The Nalu system is bringing novel technology enhancements to the field of neuromodulation. We are pleased this is not only evident to technology experts, but is also making an impact in the lives of many patients now receiving pain management treatment with our system."
About Nalu Medical
Nalu is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with chronic neuropathic pain. The Nalu neurostimulation system delivers gentle electrical pulses to the nervous system to modulate pain signals to the brain. The Nalu neurostimulation system was designed to address major unmet needs in the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain and provide a differentiated value proposition for patients and physicians.
About the Nalu Neurostimulation System
The proprietary Nalu neurostimulation system consists of a fully-featured, battery-free, miniaturized IPG (implantable pulse generator) that is powered by an externally worn Therapy Disc and controlled through a smartphone-based remote control app. The proprietary nPower™ microchip provides a broad menu of programmable therapy options. The Nalu neurostimulation system is currently FDA-cleared for Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) and Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) indications. To learn more, visit http://nalumed.com.
Indications for Use
Spinal Cord Stimulation – The Nalu SCS system is indicated as the sole mitigating agent, or as an adjunct to other modes of therapy used in a multidisciplinary approach for chronic, intractable pain of the trunk and/or limbs, including unilateral or bilateral pain. The trial devices are solely used for trial stimulation (≤ 30 days) to determine efficacy before recommendation for a permanent (long term) device.
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation – The Nalu PNS system is indicated for pain management in adults who have severe intractable chronic pain of peripheral nerve origin, as the sole mitigating agent, or as an adjunct to other modes of therapy used in a multidisciplinary approach. The Nalu neurostimulation system for PNS is not intended to treat pain in the craniofacial region. The trial devices are solely used for trial stimulation (≤ 30 days) to determine efficacy before recommendation for a permanent (long term) device.
