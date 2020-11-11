NEUCHÂTEL, Switzerland, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RÉDUIT, the brand revolutionizing the everyday beauty routine with innovative, user-friendly, sustainable technologies is set to supercharge skincare routines around the world with the launch of its new RÉDUIT Spa device. Utilizing miniature Skinpods™ formulated with a reduced amount of ingredients to ensure the most powerful actives, maximum results and minimal waste, the pods deliver forty applications when applied and use ultrasonic magnetic misting technology to diffuse formulas across skin and increase skin's absorption rate.
Available now on RÉDUIT.com, the range consists of two device options, the RÉDUIT Spa and RÉDUIT Spa Gold and the Skinpods™ CARE and PRO Lines which feature different ground-breaking treatments that will help you achieve a flawless, glowing and hydrated complexion without the thickeners, binders and fixatives typically found in other skincare products.
RÉDUIT's CEO Paul Peros comments that it was time to supercharge the most effective ingredients in skincare with a revolutionary delivery system: "Skincare is an industry that is constantly evolving and we see new ingredients and products being marketed everyday. Yet people are still applying products using their hands - something that has been done for years and years. With the RÉDUIT Spa device we developed a whole new way to apply skincare - one that will enable people to get the most out of the ingredients and reduce product waste. Our revolutionary ultrasonic magnetic misting system creates a micro-film that is easily absorbed by skin and highly concentrated."
Additional information on the range can be found below:
RÉDUIT SPA DEVICES
RÉDUIT Spa - $199
RÉDUIT Spa Gold - $299
SKINPODS™ CARE LINE
Hydroboost Skinpod™ - $29.90
Hydrating skin treatment
Precision Shield Skinpod™ - $29.90
Anti-pollution skin treatment
SKINPODS™ PRO LINE
Ageless Mist Skinpod™ - $39.90
Anti-aging skin treatment
Pearl Diffusion Skinpod™ - $39.90
Brightening skin treatment
Clear Dew Skinpod™ - $29.90
Clear skin treatment
About RÉDUIT:
In French "Réduit" means "reduced." We reduce packaging. Amplify results. Reduce time. Amplify eﬃcacy. Reduce steps. Amplify beauty.
RÉDUIT was created with one vision: to revolutionize the everyday beauty routine. We started in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, with the dream of creating truly superior beauty products. From performance to sustainability and user-friendliness, we design products that truly elevate the everyday.
Set on raising the bar for professional and at-home beauty solutions that deliver on one simple promise: enhancing the results and experience while reducing the unnecessary.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1332181/REDUIT_Spa_Device_Magnetic_Misting.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170279/REDUIT_Logo.jpg