MIAMI, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Are the masks currently worn by people actually keeping them safe, or has the public been lulled into a dangerous false sense of security? It's time society protect themselves and their families with reliable and UV treated BEEZ-Safe Masks.
These high-grade surgical masks manufactured in Israel are the same used exclusively by surgeons and medical staff in operating rooms all over the world. Constructed with four layers, UV treated, and crafted from the finest fabric, these masks create a filtered barrier to protect wearers from bacterial and viral contaminants.
These FDA-registered, single-use masks, if worn properly, are meant to help block large-particle droplets, splashes, sprays, or splatter that may contain viruses and bacteria, keeping it from reaching the wearer's mouth and nose.
The masks may also help reduce exposure of the wearer's saliva and respiratory secretions to others. The mask also reminds wearers not to touch their mouth or nose, which could otherwise transfer viruses and bacteria after having touched a contaminated surface.
The masks are now available to the public for the first time. Visit http://www.BEEZ-SAFEMASKS.com now to purchase. They're sold in boxes of 100 and arrive individually wrapped to ensure purity and safety. That means they may be shared with friends and family so that everyone is protected.
Let's face it: It's time to re-assess public protection from infectious diseases. The world is currently in the most dangerous phase of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending that all Americans wear face coverings in public. But those who opt to wear a cloth or 3-ply mask like those made in China could inadvertently be infecting hundreds of at-risk individuals. The masks many are wearing could be actively contributing to the public health crisis.
Individuals in sweatshops are stitching together medical masks in conditions that experts describe as unsterile and substandard. These potentially hazardous products pose a serious threat because they're neither crafted with the correct materials or in sterile environments. They often lack the specifications that would prevent viruses or bacteria from entering into breathing passages, according to industry experts.
Families and their loved ones can finally rest assured knowing that BEEZ-SAFE Masks are the type of quality products that may be relied on during these difficult times. Infectious diseases specialists advise that along with wearing a surgical mask, one needs to wash hands regularly and practice social distancing as well.
Form a double-whammy of protection with a BEEZ-SAFE Mask today. The novel coronavirus won't know what hit it.
Media Contact: Brittany Vincent
561-459-5559
239745@email4pr.com