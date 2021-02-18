RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carolina-South Atlantic Chapter (CaSA) of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineers (ISPE) will host life science and biotechnology professionals from major pharmaceutical companies, universities, and industries at the 28th Annual ISPE-CaSA Life Sciences Technology Conference on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 9-10, 2021.
"The conference theme, 'Race to Recovery' spotlights how, as an industry, we were able to shift our attention to meet Covid-19 challenges through unprecedented collaborations and unparalleled focus to vaccine research and support, while maintaining business continuity and medication supply to existing patient populations" said Conference Chair, Alma Montemayor, Director of Project Development at Flad Architects.
The program, to be held virtually across two mornings, features two Keynote Panels of industry leaders.
The March 9 Keynote Panel, starting at 8:30 a.m., kicks off the conference and features "Leading Ladies in the Industry." The panel will be moderated by ISPE-CaSA Past President Wendy Haines, PhD, Associate Director of Scientific Services at PharmEng. Panelists are: Kelli Collin, Vice President, Head of Quality at Shattuck Labs; Monique Sprueill, Senior manager, Strategy, Insights and Innovation, Enterprise Quality Strategy and Services at Johnson & Johnson; Christine Vannais, Chief Operating Officer at FujiFilm Diosynth Biotechnologies; and Sylvie St-Martin, Vice President, Quality Assurance at Medicago.
The March 10 Keynote Panel, starting at 8:30 a.m., is moderated by ISPE-CaSA President Rich Stanfield, North American Vice President for Commissioning Agents, Inc. The panel showcases "The Board's Point of View" from four members of the ISPE-CaSA Directors at Large. Panelists are: Tolga Musa, Director of Manufacturing, Biogen; Geoffrey Ramsay, Sr. Manager, Validation, Patheon, by ThermoFisher Scientific; Jennifer Popovich, Director, Validation, Mayne Pharma; and Daniel Williams, Regional Project Director, Americas, GlaxoSmithKline.
"We are excited to be presenting this conference in a virtual format and have no doubt our audience will gain valuable insights into our industry through our cutting-edge program topics," Stanfield said.
The 2021 conference, with support from sponsors and partners, features 11 education sessions. In addition, the conference is supporting five area charities: Toys for Tots, The Women's Center of Raleigh, Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, Ronald McDonald House of North Carolina and the Raleigh Rescue Mission.
The event is open to the public. Register now for the lowest rates. Registration the day of the event is $85. Student registration fees are $15 for members and $25 for nonmembers. For more information and to register, visit www.ispecasa.org
About ISPE and ISPE-CaSA
ISPE, the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering is the world's largest not-for-profit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical and regulatory advancement throughout the pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 20,000 members of ISPE are building solutions in the development and manufacture of safe and effective pharmaceutical and biologic medicines and medical delivery devices in more than 90 countries around the world. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters in Tampa, Fla. Visit www.ISPE.org for more information.
ISPE Carolina-South Atlantic (ISPE-CaSA) is one of ISPE's more than 30 North American Chapters and worldwide affiliates. ISPE-CaSA is committed to the advancement of the educational and technical efficiency of its nearly 1,300 members through forums for the exchange of ideas and practical experience. It is one of the largest and most active ISPE chapters in the world. The Life Sciences Technology Conference is held each spring.
