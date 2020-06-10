LONDON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An exciting new digital platform - 'Arrhythmia Academy' launches today - dedicated to arrhythmia and electrophysiology specialists.
This new scientific content hub is led by Editor-in-Chief Prof Angelo Auricchio, MD, PhD, (Lugano, Switzerland) and is supported by a stellar, international editorial board.
In association with leading Cardiovascular content provider Radcliffe Cardiology, Arrhythmia Academy aims to provide high-quality, peer-to-peer content for clinicians interested in cardiac arrhythmias and clinical cardiac care electrophysiology. It will welcome contributions by health care professionals working in this specialty.
Features include:
- Case Lab: with real-world content, including practical 'how-to guides,' videos, technical tips and tricks and a host of challenging and unusual case examples designed to enhance study
- Education: dedicated to key scientific learnings, methods and commentaries
- Innovations: showcasing new technological developments in AF and EP medicine. Featuring news, conference highlights, late-breaking trials and the latest developments from the industry.
- Editorial Area: regularly updated with key editorials and opinion pieces on a particular issue, event, or gap in the literature.
All of the content will be created in an accessible and digestible format: short written summaries, presentations, videos, audio podcasts and imagery, aiming to bring clinicians the most relevant and practical information as succinctly and as timely as possible.
If you think you might have something of interest to contribute, you can visit the site now and submit your content.
"As a scientist first, then, as Editor-in-Chief, I am very excited to launch this web-based platform that completes, and significantly expands upon the current editorial offering, with open-access and visual digital content. I am also very grateful to a large number of scientists and key opinion leaders in the field of cardiac arrhythmias, who have accepted to be part of the editorial board and are committed to providing tremendous support to this initiative."
Angelo Auricchio, MD, PhD - Editor-in-Chief