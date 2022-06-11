The Progressive Wellness Brand Will Open 2nd Chicagoland Location in Summer 2022
CHICAGO , June 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raden Wellness is proud to announce the upcoming opening of their second location at 1915 N. Clybourn Ave. in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood! Set to open in Summer 2022, this will be the brand's second location, the first being in Highwood, IL.
Founded by husband-and-wife team Dr. Donald Raden, MD, FAAOT and Dr. Mara Ivy Raden, PharmD, FAAOT, Raden Wellness is a new kind of health & wellness practice that combines functional medicine with cutting edge approaches to help patients achieve longevity and optimal health in all aspects of life. The medical experts at Raden Wellness focus on the patient as whole. Through thoughtful investigation and innovative medical testing, Raden Wellness creates customized solutions that help each patient achieve optimal physical, mental and emotional health.
In addition to quality medical care, Raden Wellness offers a wide variety of cutting-edge wellness treatments ranging from Peptide Therapy and Ketamine Infusions to Psychological Care and customized Medical Weight Loss Programs.
One of the most unique elements of Raden Wellness is their on-site IV Center. As with their original location, the Lincoln Park clinic will feature a full-service infusion center staffed with highly qualified Registered Nurses who administer high-grade non-GMO vitamins, nutrients, amino acids and minerals as patients relax in a sleek and comfortable loft-like environment. Unlike many competitors, all of Raden Wellness' infusions are compounded on-site, allowing for an extra level of safety and efficacy.
Raden Wellness currently offers over a dozen different IV therapies; some of the most popular options include:
NAD+
Helps with energy, cognition, athletic performance, cellular regeneration.
Recommended for patients experiencing chronic fatigue, join pain, diabetes, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, cancer.
NAD (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) is an essential coenzyme that promotes cell regeneration and brain restoration. Studies have found that replenishing the body's NAD+ levels can repair DNA, reduce inflammation, improve exercise performance and turn on enzymes that prevent aging.
Skin + Collagen
Helps with hair, skin, nails and general collagen production.
IV Vitamin YOU
A custom drip based on a patient's bloodwork, medical history and vitamin, mineral and amino acid deficiencies
Recommended for any patient to target specific needs and goals
Athletic Recovery
Helps with post-workout recovery, hydration and performance. Ideal for optimizing your athletic potential and helping your body recovers efficiently and correctly from training.
Glutathione
Helps with detoxification, immune function, youthful skin.
Recommended for patients experiencing cancer, liver disease, lyme disease, diabetes, chronic fatigue, Parkinson's and other neurodegenerative diseases.
Glutathione is a powerful antioxidant that is found in every cell in your body. Research has shown that glutathione is important for breaking down free radicals, supporting a healthy immune system and preventing damage to cells in the liver.
All infusions are created onsite in a completely sterile environment from over 200 different nutrients. Patients receive the infusions through hospital-grade IV pumps while relaxing in plush leather chairs.
