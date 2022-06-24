Taking the next step in the treatment of atrial fibrillation, the Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute is one of a handful of centers in the U.S. that does every A-fib ablation procedure without the use of fluoroscopy.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atrial fibrillation (sometimes referred to as "A-fib") is the most common arrhythmia in adults, associated with higher mortality and an increased risk of heart failure, dementia, and stroke.
Atrial fibrillation ablation, which uses small burns or freezes to cause scarring on the inside of the heart to help break up the electrical signals that cause irregular heartbeats, has emerged as the most effective way of controlling the arrhythmia and its effects. Randomized data that was lacking for years has now cemented the knowledge that atrial fibrillation ablation results in reduced morbidity in patients with preserved and reduced ejection fraction, and a reduced mortality in those with the arrhythmia and a depressed cardiac function.
Taking the next step in the treatment of A-fib, the Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute is one of a handful of centers in the U.S. that does every atrial fibrillation ablation procedure without the use of fluoroscopy.
"The process of manipulating catheters inside of the heart has traditionally been done under direct visualization using X-ray and therefore exposing the patient to radiation," said Dr. Daniel Benhayon, a board-certified cardiac electrophysiologist at the Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute. "We've developed a technique to perform the entire procedure without using X-ray, avoiding exposing the patient to radiation while still ensuring the same level of effectiveness of the procedure."
The workflow Memorial has established enables specialists to navigate inside the heart using ultrasound and a mapping system, which delivers the same results while maintaining a higher safety profile without radiation.
The approach has resulted in patients being discharged the same day as their procedure 87% of the time, enabling them to convalesce in the home environment where they are more comfortable.
Memorial's experience with both straightforward and the most complex of atrial fibrillation ablations, along with a track record of superb outcomes and safety, has made its Atrial Fibrillation program a Center of Excellence and referral center for those patients that have recurrent atrial fibrillation post atrial fibrillation ablation.
The Memorial Cardiac & Vascular Institute is a cardiovascular care leader, offering a wide array of services dedicated to the prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease. Its multi-disciplinary specialists collaborate using sophisticated diagnostic equipment and facilities. Cardiovascular care outcomes are regularly reviewed by physician-review panels and nurses to ensure quality assurance that utilizes computerized data collection.
With extraordinary medical expertise, advanced technology and exacting quality guidelines, Memorial Cardiac & Vascular Institute offers a superior level of cardiovascular care. For more information on total heart care, visit http://www.memorialcardiac.com.
