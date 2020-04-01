NEW YORK, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radius Care Inc. (https://www.radiuscareinc.com/) recently announced the launch of its platform and website to help seniors navigate through the information flood often experienced when making critical care decisions. Radius Care is a customized and comprehensive solution that automatically suggests the highest-rated physicians, facilities and services any time a health-change occurs for its registered users. Radius Care uses unparalleled technology to match members with the trusted, legitimate resources they need to maximize the effective, speedy care they deserve. Radius Care gives consumers accurate, trustworthy healthcare information to help them make the best possible decisions, often during tragic and difficult times. In light of the global pandemic, Radius Care has updated its platform to incorporate remote visit services helping the concerned senior population access care quickly.
"By actively monitoring and alerting our members, we are in a position to not only understand when new health concerns are identified in their care files, but also direct users to appropriate resources, thereby helping to load-balance both hospitals and treatment centers," said Founder of Radius Care, Justin Huddy. "While the government pushes towards Telehealth for remote visits, Radius has incorporated this into the platform, which makes use of all available resources while alleviating strain on the overall healthcare system."
Radius Care: Understands Your Health
A recent Mayo Clinic study cited by AARP revealed that over 20% of patients had been misdiagnosed, and nearly 66% of others were found to need some sort of change to their initial diagnosis. Radius Care seeks to solve this problem by automatically directing its members to the highest-rated resources with a track record of success. The platform provides alerts when health change occurs for members themselves and, if preferred, to caregivers or selected family members. During this critical time when family members are not permitted to visit care facilities, Radius Care can alert family members of changes in their parents' health.
Radius Care: How It Works
- Radius Care connects to your care record and reviews de-identified data, which allows for an accurate understanding of your health concerns.
- In just a few seconds, the platform automatically searches millions of U.S. healthcare transactions, ratings and reviews to find the best resources for a specific ailment. With this information, a report is generated that includes the best-matched doctors and facilities for the users specific concern(s).
- Critical information is delivered when it is needed, providing personalized reports that match doctors and facilities best suited for each healthcare need: now, and whenever health changes occur in the future.
"Healthcare selection is little more than a guessing game," Huddy explained. "Right now, 80% of internet users are using search engines to help make their healthcare choices. But statistically, a third of those users are making the wrong care choices, which leads to misdiagnosis, painful tests and even unnecessary surgery. The wrong care is not only harmful to the patient but costly: as much as 30% of spending is wasteful. With Radius Care, we've set up a system similar to credit monitoring. The aim is to alleviate stress and reduce the guesswork so that the 62 million people on Medicare can make the best possible care choices."
About Radius Care Inc.
Originally founded by Justin Huddy to help his mother, who had been diagnosed with a devastating fast-moving cancer, Radius Care is dedicated to protecting consumers by putting information directly in their hands, empowering users to make their own, best health care choices. Learn more about Radius Care at: www.RadiusCareInc.com.
