ANNAPOLIS, Md., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RadSite™, a leading accreditation organization promoting quality-based imaging practices, announced today its fall webinar series on updates to key accreditation standards. Starting on October 26, the monthly webinars address recent imaging trends covering RadSite Standards, reimbursement strategies, and leadership opportunities.
The three webinars are:
Cone Beam CT Imaging Quality-Based Standards and Payer Reimbursement
October 26, 2021
2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET
This webinar will highlight key trends related to Cone Beam CT imaging, the need to promote quality-based practice and trends related to payer reimbursement, and how the activities are interlinked. This webinar will feature Christine Taxin, Founder and CEO of Links2Success and Adjunct Professor at New York University, College of Dentistry, and Eliot Siegel, MD, RadSite Chief Strategy Officer.
Click here to learn more about this webinar and to register.
RadSite Standards and Accreditation Updates—2021 Annual Update and What to Expect in 2022
November 17, 2021
1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
This webinar will feature an overview and updates to RadSite's MIPPA Accreditation Program Standards and Guide, including the new specialty accreditation modules. RadSite's leadership will provide helpful insights into the accreditation process. The presentation also will review several new standard and public policy initiatives that RadSite is developing. Presenters include:
- Patrick Browning, MD, MA, MSL, RadSite Chief Medical Officer
- Mark Casner, RadSite Chair, Accreditation Committee
- Julie Irons, RadSite Accreditation Manager
- Phil Patton, PhD, RadSite Chief Physicist Officer
- Eliot Siegel, MD, RadSite Chair, Standards Committee.
Click here to learn more about this webinar and to register.
Promoting the Patient Experience Through the Integration of Leadership Values--A Spotlight on Outpatient Imaging Centers
December 8, 2021
1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
This webinar addresses the importance of a dynamic connection between imaging providers and their patients. All too often the focus is on the equipment or the quality management program but not on the patient experience itself. By using key patient satisfaction metrics, any imaging practice can promote and implement a more meaningful leadership model, which will not only improve patient satisfaction but also will improve the workplace environment, productivity, and performance. The webinar will feature David J Waldron, CEO, Traction Business Development LLC, and Mark Casner, RadSite Accreditation Committee Chair.
Click here to learn more about this webinar and to register.
The webinar series will be moderated by RadSite's President and CEO Garry Carneal, JD, MA. "RadSite is assuming a leadership role in many emerging areas in imaging ," notes Carneal. "RadSite brings together a unique community of experts to discuss how to optimize quality and performance-based imaging to address a number of clinical needs in a wide range of settings. We are looking forward to sharing our latest updates and activities during the 2021 fall webinar series."
RadSite offers comprehensive, affordable, quality-based accreditation programs that evaluate imaging providers on established industry standards, regulatory requirements, and best practices. Working with health plans and their participating providers also helps raise imaging standards through meaningful imaging quality and patient safety protocols. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and more than 350 payers and radiology benefit managers.
RadSite's MIPPA Accreditation Program (MAP) covers all advanced diagnostic imaging (ADI) modalities including CT, MRI, and nuclear medicine (such as PET and SPECT) imaging exams. RadSite now offers five (5) accreditation programs:
- Computed Tomography (CT) MAP, version 3.1
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) MAP, version 3.1
- Nuclear Medicine (NucMed) MAP, version 3.1. (including SPECT and PET)
- Dental Cone Beam CT MAP, version 1.0
- Medical Cone Beam CT MAP version 1.0.
To learn more about RadSite, visit http://www.radsitequality.com or call us at 410 440-6007. Click here to learn more about RadSite's previous and upcoming webinars.
Founded in 2005, RadSite's mission is to promote performance and quality-based practices for imaging systems across the U.S. and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) of 2008.
