ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RadSite™, a leading accreditation organization promoting quality-based imaging practices, announced its final webinar for the year: "Promoting the Patient Experience Through the Integration of Leadership Values--A Spotlight on Outpatient Imaging Centers." The webinar will feature David J. Waldron, CEO of Traction Business Development LLC.
This webinar addresses the importance of a dynamic connection between imaging providers and their patients. Often the focus is on the equipment or quality management program and not on the patient experience. By using key patient satisfaction metrics, any imaging practice can promote and implement a more meaningful leadership model, which will not only improve patient satisfaction but will also improve the workplace environment, productivity, and performance. The presenters include:
- Featured Speaker: David J Waldron, CEO, Traction Business Development LLC
- Contributor: Mark Casner, RadSite Accreditation Committee Chair
- Moderator: Garry Carneal, JD, MA, RadSite President and CEO
The webinar is scheduled for December 8, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (ET). Click here to register for this webinar.
"Imaging providers can improve quality and clinical outcomes by focusing more on the patient experience," notes Mr. Waldron. "I have spent many years working with healthcare professionals to implement key leadership strategies, including measuring performance, in a way that translates into significant wins for various provider settings, including outpatient imaging centers."
Earlier this fall, RadSite offered several other complimentary webinars, which are now available on-demand:
- "RadSite Standards and Accreditation Updates—2021 Annual Update and What to Expect in 2022. " To listen to this webinar, click here.
- "Cone Beam CT Imaging Quality-Based Standards and Payer Requirements." To listen to this webinar, click here to listen to Part I and here for Part II.
- For other RadSite webinars, click here to access past presentations.
RadSite offers comprehensive, affordable, quality-based accreditation programs that evaluate imaging providers on established industry standards, regulatory requirements, and best practices. Working with health plans and their participating providers also helps raise imaging standards through meaningful imaging quality and patient safety protocols. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and more than 350 payers and radiology benefit managers.
To learn more about RadSite, visit http://www.radsitequality.com or call us at 410 440-6007. Click here to learn more about RadSite's upcoming and previous webinars.
###
About RadSite™ (http://www.RadSiteQuality.com)
Founded in 2005, RadSite's mission is to promote performance and quality-based practices for imaging systems across the U.S. and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) of 2008. RadSite also is recognized by over 300 payers and has accredited over 1,000 imaging suppliers. RadSite's programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of patient safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, please contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.
Media Contact
Julie Irons, RadSite, 443-440-6007, info@radsitequality.com
SOURCE RadSite