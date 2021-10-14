ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RadSite™, a leading accreditation organization promoting quality-based imaging practices, announced today that it has completed its first wave of accrediting Cone Beam CT imaging suppliers in the specialty areas of Dental, Maxillofacial, Orthopedics, and Podiatry. RadSite's Dental and Medical Cone Beam CT Accreditation Programs were launched earlier this year after receiving recognition by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
"Point-of-care imaging is growing, along with the opportunity for higher-fidelity diagnostic imaging for certain types of dental and medical procedures. This expansion creates a significant public policy need to ensure quality-based and effective Cone Beam CT imaging," notes Garry Carneal, RadSite President and CEO. "After a three-year standards development effort, RadSite has addressed this need with the introduction of the Cone Beam CT MAP Accreditation Standards, version 1.0. RadSite congratulates the first wave of accredited Cone Beam CT imaging providers."
"RadSite spent significant time researching and drafting the Cone Beam CT standards of practice related to professional requirements, quality assurance programs, technical evaluation, and other areas that are equal to the existing accreditation requirements for advanced diagnostic imaging," notes Mark Casner, RadSite Accreditation Committee chair. "RadSite uses the same method of accreditation peer review for Cone Beam CT as it does for traditional MAP Advanced Diagnostic Imaging systems."
The RadSite team congratulates the first wave of Cone Beam CT accredited imaging suppliers:
-Brien Hsu, DDS, MS
-Impression Foot and Ankle
-The McGinley Clinic
-Mercy Orthopedic Associates
-Next Step Foot and Ankle Centers, Inc
-Resurgens Orthopaedics
-South Bend Orthopaedics.
"The RadSite accreditation process was smooth with clear feedback loops", notes Brien Hsu, DDS, MS, who specializes in orofacial pain, oral medicine, and sleep disorders. Dr. Hsu runs a group practice in California with other specialties including oral surgery, orthodontics, endodontics, and general/cosmetic dentistry. "The new dental Cone Beam CT Standards helped my practice confirm that we can meet meaningful quality and performance benchmarks similar to other advanced diagnostic imaging suppliers." Dr. Hsu was the first dental practice accredited under RadSite's new Cone Beam CT MAP Accreditation Program.
"The RadSite Cone Beam CT Standards Committee continues to fine-tune the standards on many levels. This includes the development of uniform, vendor-agnostic physics standards that take into account the substantial differences between these and traditional fan beam CT imaging systems," adds Eliot Siegel, MD, RadSite Chief Strategy Officer. "With each passing month, we are learning more about current practices associated with Cone Beam CT. We are identifying specific areas that can be standardized and enhanced to promote quality and performance-based imaging."
RadSite now offers five quality-based accreditation programs that evaluate imaging providers on established industry standards, regulatory requirements and best practices. The five advanced diagnostic imaging accreditation programs cover general imaging procedures and the following specialty areas:
-Computerized Tomography (CT) covering Angiography, Body, Cardiac, Maxillofacial, Musculoskeletal, and Neurologic.
-Dental Cone Beam CT covering Dental and Maxillofacial.
-Medical Cone Beam CT covering ENT, Maxillofacial, Orthopedics and Podiatry.
-Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) coving Angiography, Body, Breast, Cardiac, Functional, Musculoskeletal, and Neurologic.
-Nuclear Medicine: Planar/SPECT covering Cardiac; and PET or PET/CT covering Cardiac, Infection, Neurologic, Oncology.
The new Cone Beam CT Accreditation Program Standards and Guide v 1.0 were developed in collaboration with Schooner Strategies, LLC.
To learn more about RadSite, visit http://www.radsitequality.com or call us at 410 440-6007.
About RadSite™ (http://www.RadSiteQuality.com)
Founded in 2005, RadSite's mission is to promote performance and quality-based practices for imaging systems across the U.S. and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) of 2008. RadSite also is recognized by over 300 payers and has accredited over 1,000 imaging suppliers. RadSite's programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of patient safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, please contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.
