ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RadSite™, a leading accrediting organization promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, announced today that it is offering two new accreditation programs for Cone Beam CT imaging suppliers, Dental and Medical.
"Cone Beam CT imaging represents a new and innovative way to image for certain specialty exams, including dental/maxillofacial, ENT, orthopedics, and podiatry," notes William Harrell, Jr., DMD, CDSM. Dr. Harrell is the chair of RadSite's Cone Beam CT Standards Committee and Assistant Associate Professor at the University of Alabama, Birmingham. He adds: "The Standards Committee spent many hours discussing key performance and practice parameters that Cone Beam CT imaging suppliers should adhere to."
"Utilizing the input of numerous clinical and industry experts, we have drafted high-fidelity standards that address key operational issues, such as the role and prerequisite qualifications of the clinical director, interpreting practitioner, imaging technologist, and other personnel," said Adam Powell, PhD, vice-chair of RadSite's Cone Beam CT Standards Committee and president of the Payer+Provider Syndicate. "Since January 2018, the Committee has met at least 30 times to develop innovative standards that are unique to this emerging subfield within advanced diagnostic imaging."
"One of the challenges with Cone Beam CT imaging is the need to develop uniform, vendor agnostic physics standards that take into account the substantial differences between these and traditional fan beam CT imaging systems," adds Eliot Siegel, MD, RadSite's MAP Standards Committee Chair. "Although drafting and implementing physics requirements that dovetail with current manufacture recommendations is a great start for version 1.0 of the Standards, RadSite will be developing universal Cone Beam CT physics standards later this year as version 2.0 of the Standards."
The new Cone Beam CT Standards supplement RadSite's MAP ADI accreditation programs covering CT, MRI, and Nuclear Medicine (i.e., PET, PET/CT and SPECT) for imaging suppliers. Last fall, RadSite launched several specialty modules:
- CT: Angiography, Body, Cardiac, Maxillofacial, Musculoskeletal, and Neurologic;
- MRI: Angiography, Body, Breast, Cardiac, Functional, Musculoskeletal, and Neurologic; and
- NucMed: Planar/SPECT, Cardiac and PET or PET/CT, Cardiac, Infection, Neurologic, Oncology.
Now RadSite will offer additional specialty areas for Cone Beam CT imaging systems covering dental/maxillofacial, ENT, orthopedics, and podiatry, as noted by Dr. Harrell. The new Cone Beam CT MAP Standards were developed in collaboration with Schooner Strategies, LLC, over the past three years.
To learn more about the new Standards specifically or RadSite generally, visit http://www.radsitequality.com.
Founded in 2005, RadSite's mission is to promote performance and quality-based practices for imaging systems across the U.S. and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) of 2008. RadSite's programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends in an effort to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of patient safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, please contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.
